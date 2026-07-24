Grand quest auto: Videogames weave the chaos of India’s roads into gameplay

People don’t say “I love to drive” as much as they used to.

Traffic won’t move. Potholes multiply merrily overnight, as do piles of road rubble. Vendors, hawkers and crowds spill over onto the streets… and even near-death encounters are simply part of the everyday.

In a wry twist, game developers are now incorporating this chaos into videogame design, using it to add to the challenges of the plot. It’s cathartic, they say, and no rules apply. So go ahead and shout back at the irate commuter in the next car; honk that horn and let it all out.

In Detective Dotson (Masala Games; 2025), set largely in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, a hunt for a killer is derailed by wedding processions, gully cricket, movie shoots, a municipal office where no documents can be traced and, always, the chaotic traffic.

In Project Madras (due for release this year), players wend their way through Chennai’s traffic signals, potholes and crowded Marina Beach. As they attempt to infiltrate the city’s organised-crime network to crack open a conspiracy, they must contend with incessant honking and construction noise too.

In Raahi (Kalp Studio; scheduled for release next year), players take the wheel of an autorickshaw and drive through a fictional Goan town called Majili. The objective is to earn enough points to win the month-long tuk-tuk race by ferrying passengers about, chatting with locals, and making feni and cooking Goan dishes for some extra cash. Hurdles to watch out for include expensive upgrades, and vehicle breakdowns.

“India has a very natural friction. It’s not easy to achieve the simplest of things because there are so many people and so much going on all the time,” says Shalin Shodhan, founder of Masala Games. “The natural friction makes for interesting gameplay.”

In his game, Detective Dotson must learn the ways of riverside ghats, bargain with shopkeepers, chase people who litter and listen carefully at the chai stall. Each interaction earns him rewards or reveals clues to help with the investigation.