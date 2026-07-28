The $18 trillion health crisis nobody is treating like an emergency: WHO warns global obesity rates doubled since 1990

A shift in global health has reached a critical threshold, as more than one billion people worldwide were now living with obesity, according to a comprehensive report released by the World Health Organisation in December 2025. Also read | Inside India’s silent emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, second only to China

2.5 billion: number of overweight people The report painted a stark picture of a worsening public health crisis: adult obesity rates have more than doubled since 1990, while obesity among children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 has quadrupled. In total, 43 percent of adults 18 and older — some 2.5 billion people — were classified as overweight in 2022, with 890 million of them living with obesity.

The WHO classified obesity not as a lifestyle choice, but as a chronic, relapsing disease that stemmed from complex interactions among genetics, neurobiology, eating behaviours, and broader environment, driven by industrialised food systems, rapid urbanisation, and economic changes that limit access to healthy, affordable food.

The health consequences were already severe. The agency reported that in 2021, higher-than-optimal body mass index (BMI) caused an estimated 3.7 million deaths from noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancers, neurological disorders, and chronic respiratory illnesses.

A growing crisis among the young The sharpest rise in weight-related health risks was occurring among children and teenagers. Per WHO, in 2022, over 390 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 were overweight — a rate of 20 percent, up sharply from just 8 percent in 1990. Within that group, the prevalence of obesity jumped from 2 percent (31 million young people) in 1990 to 8 percent (over 160 million young people) in 2022.

The crisis extended to early childhood. In 2024, an estimated 35 million children under the age of 5 were overweight. Per the WHO, public health officials shared that youth obesity carried immediate physical and mental health consequences, including early-onset type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular risks, stigma, and school performance issues. Furthermore, children with obesity were significantly more likely to carry the disease into adulthood. Also read | Can obesity make your heart age faster? Cardiologist reveals why heart failure and strokes may occur at a younger age