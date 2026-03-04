Inside India’s silent emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, second only to China
A new report by the World Obesity Federation reveals a concerning trend: In India, over 41 million children aged 5-19 are classified as overweight or obese.
On World Obesity Day (March 4, 2026), a new report has cast a long shadow over India’s public health future. The World Obesity Atlas 2026, released by the World Obesity Federation, reveals that India now ranks second globally in the absolute number of children living with obesity and overweight, trailing only China. Also read | Weight loss expert reacts to 40% GST on energy drinks, soft drinks, cigarettes: 'This move is just not a tax policy…'
Even more concerning than the current numbers is the velocity of the crisis: India’s childhood obesity rates are surging by an average of 5 percent annually, marking one of the fastest-rising trends recorded anywhere in the world.
The data: a crisis in numbers
The report highlights a staggering demographic shift. As of 2025, over 41 million Indian children aged 5–19 are classified as overweight or obese. The data suggests that the global community has not only missed the original 2025 target to halt this rise but is also struggling to meet the revised 2030 deadline: As of 2025, the overweight/obese population in India stands at 14.92 million children (5-9 years) and 26.40 million adolescents (10-19 years), totaling 41.32 million individuals aged 5-19 years.
While the United States and China also face massive numbers, India’s unique challenge lies in its rapid transition. Historically, a nation focused on combating undernutrition, India now faces a 'double burden' where overnutrition is becoming the dominant threat to the healthcare system.
A looming health time bomb
The consequences of this weight gain are not merely aesthetic; they are physiological 'time bombs' that trigger adult-onset diseases in childhood. The Atlas projects a massive spike in disease indicators among Indian youth by 2040:
◉ MASLD (Fatty liver disease): Formerly known as NAFLD, this is expected to jump from 8.39 million to 11.88 million cases.
◉ High triglycerides: A precursor to cardiovascular disease, projected to affect over 6 million children.
◉ Hypertension: High blood pressure cases are set to rise to 4.21 million.
◉ Hyperglycemia: High blood sugar (pre-diabetes) is set to affect nearly 2 million children.
Exclusive insight: a critical crossroads
In an exclusive statement to HT Lifestyle, Johanna Ralston, chief executive of the World Obesity Federation, emphasised that India's situation requires an immediate policy pivot.
She told HT Lifestyle: “India stands at a critical crossroads for public health. With over 45 million young people aged 0 to 19 living with overweight or obesity, the nation ranks second globally in sheer numbers and first within the WHO South-East Asia Region. What needs our immediate attention is the pace of change; India’s childhood obesity rates are climbing on average by 5 percent annually, making it one of the fastest-rising trends in the world.”
She was quick to point out that these statistics are not a result of ‘poor choices’ by children, but rather a failure of the surrounding environment: "These figures are not inevitable — they are linked in large part to environments that fail to provide access to healthy foods and activities. Reversing this trajectory requires urgent and coordinated action, such as taxing sugary drinks and protecting schools from unhealthy food marketing, paired with integrated primary care."
Why is this happening? The risk factors
The Atlas identifies several 'preventable risk factors' that are fueling the epidemic across India:
◉ Sedentary lifestyles: A staggering 74 percent of adolescents (aged 11–17) fail to meet basic recommended physical activity levels.
◉ Marketing and diet: Children aged 6–10 are increasingly consuming sugary drinks, while only 35.5 percent of school-age children have access to regulated school meals.
◉ Early life nutrition: Roughly 32.6 percent of infants experience sub-optimal breastfeeding, which is a critical window for metabolic programming.
◉ Maternal influence: 13.4 percent of women of reproductive age have a high BMI, and 4.2 percent live with type 2 diabetes, which can predispose offspring to weight issues.
The path forward
The World Obesity Federation, alongside partners like the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the All India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO), is pushing for a 'multi-pronged' defense. The strategy includes sugar taxes, stricter digital marketing regulations to stop junk food ads from reaching minors, and the integration of obesity screening into the primary health system.
As Johanna Ralston concluded, "India has the potential to lead the region in this fight, but the window for intervention is closing."
The data is precise: without a radical shift in how the nation eats, moves, and regulates the food industry, the "Gold Medal" for health that India seeks will be weighed down by a preventable epidemic of obesity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
