Inside India’s silent emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, second only to China

On World Obesity Day (March 4, 2026), a new report has cast a long shadow over India’s public health future. The World Obesity Atlas 2026, released by the World Obesity Federation, reveals that India now ranks second globally in the absolute number of children living with obesity and overweight, trailing only China. Also read | Weight loss expert reacts to 40% GST on energy drinks, soft drinks, cigarettes: 'This move is just not a tax policy…' India's childhood obesity crisis demands immediate attention, as the consequences of obesity can lead to severe health issues, including fatty liver disease, high triglycerides, and hypertension. (Freepik)

Even more concerning than the current numbers is the velocity of the crisis: India’s childhood obesity rates are surging by an average of 5 percent annually, marking one of the fastest-rising trends recorded anywhere in the world.

The data: a crisis in numbers The report highlights a staggering demographic shift. As of 2025, over 41 million Indian children aged 5–19 are classified as overweight or obese. The data suggests that the global community has not only missed the original 2025 target to halt this rise but is also struggling to meet the revised 2030 deadline: As of 2025, the overweight/obese population in India stands at 14.92 million children (5-9 years) and 26.40 million adolescents (10-19 years), totaling 41.32 million individuals aged 5-19 years.

While the United States and China also face massive numbers, India’s unique challenge lies in its rapid transition. Historically, a nation focused on combating undernutrition, India now faces a 'double burden' where overnutrition is becoming the dominant threat to the healthcare system.

A looming health time bomb The consequences of this weight gain are not merely aesthetic; they are physiological 'time bombs' that trigger adult-onset diseases in childhood. The Atlas projects a massive spike in disease indicators among Indian youth by 2040:

◉ MASLD (Fatty liver disease): Formerly known as NAFLD, this is expected to jump from 8.39 million to 11.88 million cases.

◉ High triglycerides: A precursor to cardiovascular disease, projected to affect over 6 million children.

◉ Hypertension: High blood pressure cases are set to rise to 4.21 million.

◉ Hyperglycemia: High blood sugar (pre-diabetes) is set to affect nearly 2 million children.