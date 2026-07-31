I wore an off-shoulder top and white trousers to India Couture Week: Here's how you can recreate the look

I styled an off-shoulder top and trousers for India Couture Week: Here's how By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Fashion week dressing is always a balancing act. You want to look polished enough for the front row and interviews, stylish enough to blend into the fashion crowd, but comfortable enough to survive several hours on your feet. As someone who was attending Hyundai India Couture Week for work, interviewing designers and covering runway shows, I knew I wanted an outfit that felt sophisticated without looking overdone.

Instead of reaching for a dress, I went with one of my favourite combinations: an off-shoulder black top paired with high-waisted white trousers.

It turned out to be one of those outfits that looked equally appropriate at the media wall, backstage interviews and the runway itself. Minimal, elegant and surprisingly comfortable, it's a look I'd happily recreate for cocktail evenings, formal dinners, fashion events and even date nights.

If you're looking for an outfit that's chic without trying too hard, here's exactly how you can recreate it.

Why I chose an off-shoulder top I've always believed that an off-shoulder neckline does most of the styling work for you.

It highlights the collarbones, elongates the neckline and instantly makes even the simplest outfit feel dressier. Since I knew I'd be carrying a statement handbag and didn't want heavy jewellery competing with the outfit, the neckline itself became the focal point.

I also wanted something that photographed well from every angle, important when you're spending the evening posing at step-and-repeat walls and attending multiple events.

If you prefer a classic silhouette, a full-sleeve off-shoulder top works beautifully.