Bars Are Giving Up on Young People and Catering to Gen X Instead

On a recent Friday night, Philadelphia’s Trestle Inn welcomed a crowd for a Prince-themed dance party. Revelers rocking purple eye shadow and “love symbols” slurped down whiskey sours and lit up the dance floor while a go-go dancer gyrated to hits like “Let’s Go Crazy” and “1999.” Almost everyone was over 50. Many of them were drinking. And it was only 7:30.

“We realized that the younger generations weren’t drinking as much, and these early parties were a way to get older folks in the door,” said Ian Cross, the bar’s owner. “They spend money on cocktails, they drink, they have fun.”

Bar owners have a new favorite customer: the Gen Xer.

As drinking among younger Americans hit historic lows in 2024, those born roughly between 1965 and 1980 largely maintained their drinking habits, according to a 2025 long-term study from the University of Michigan that examined substance use among people between 19 and 65 years old. They want to party, and they want to do it on their own terms. Watering holes are programming their calendars accordingly, with nostalgia theme nights and parties that end way before midnight.

“I’ve noticed it’s the same people going up to the bar, and it’s always the older folks. The young people come in and go straight to the dance floor,” said Rob Kulathinal, an evolutionary geneticist in his 50s, about his experience going out in Philly. “On the plus side, it’s never been easier to get a drink.”

Sandwiched between the larger (and louder) boomer and millennial cohorts, many Gen Xers consider themselves a “forgotten generation.” The prototypical Gen Xer is resilient and cynical, a “latchkey kid” turned disaffected slacker, raised on MTV and limited parental supervision. “Gen X: We straight up raised ourselves,” reads the caption on one popular internet meme, a photo of an unhelmeted child on a rickety-looking bicycle popping a wheelie.

For Dina Cirillo Strachan, a 56-year-old high school counselor and Trestle Inn regular, the lack of helicopter or “snowplow” parents made for a thrilling childhood—and plenty of opportunities for underage drinking in adolescence.

“We’d meet under the bleachers—there was always a gathering place. Whether it was announced or unannounced, you could probably show up with a six-pack,” said Strachan. She compared her own freewheeling youth to that of her Gen Z children, whose “third spaces” are largely online and who are coming of age under mass social-media surveillance—the ultimate buzzkill.

“I can track my kids’ location every second of the day,” she said. “There’s just not the same opportunity.”