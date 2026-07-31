Rise of conscious parenting: Experts share what parents now check in baby care products
What is conscious parenting? Find out how it is reshaping the purchase of baby care products among parents.
Parenting choices are instrumental in a baby's development, and these include the baby care products parents bring home. These products require thorough scrutiny to protect the child's well-being. From cleansers and moisturisers to diaper rash creams, every product comes into direct contact with a baby's delicate skin. This is why parents look beyond the attractive packaging and fancy marketing promises, in order to examine the elements which really matter, from ingredients and formulations to age suitability.
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In fact, there is a movement towards conscious parenting. Let's understand from an industry expert and a paediatrician what prompted this shift towards conscious parenting, and what parents should check before choosing baby care products.
How have parents' baby care choices changed?
Gagan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Baby Forest, a babycare brand, told us that nowadays parents are being very active and conscious, as their decisions are becoming more evidence-led.
“I’ve noticed that parents still value family advice and traditional care routines, but they are questioning products more closely than before. The focus has moved from ‘what has always been used’ to ‘what is safe, effective, and right for my child'," he said.
Most parenting practices in earlier times were shaped by word of mouth from relatives and established family routines. Agarwal observed that earlier, some practices were typically followed because they existed in their family for years.
But nowadays, parents are examining the credibility of the products they buy and the practices they follow more closely. According to Agarwal, they read ingredient lists, seek clarity about formulations, verify safety claims and avoid harsh chemicals, parabens, strong fragrances and ingredients that may irritate a baby's skin.
On further examination, parents' choices appear to be very specific. Agarwal opined that when buying baby care products, parents don't go for generic products anymore. They choose cleansers that do not strip the skin of moisture, moisturisers that support the skin barrier, diaper cream that helps prevent rashes and sunscreens that protect skin from UV rays when toddlers are outside.
He also partly attributed this shift to greater digital access: “Reviews, expert content, parenting forums, and e-commerce details help parents compare, verify, and decide with more confidence,” he noted.
All in all, the conscious parenting trend suggests that parents are buying with greater intention, asking more in-depth questions and advocating for baby care products that are safe, transparent, and purposeful.
Why do baby care ingredients require greater scrutiny?
Now, let's understand the reason behind this behavioural shift among parents. Dr Bhardwaj, a paediatrician associated with Baby Forest, elaborated that a baby's developing skin requires careful product selection, which is making parents more cautious.
He said, “A baby's skin is thinner, more delicate, and still developing its natural protective barrier. Parents today are therefore more mindful of harsh chemicals, artificial fragrance, unnecessary additives and overly complicated formulations.”
Since the baby's skin barrier is still developing, the doctor informed that they may be more vulnerable to irritation. This is why parents are now looking beyond the packaging and broad claims to examine if a formulation is really gentle, age-appropriate and safe for their baby's specific skin needs.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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