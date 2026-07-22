Is your child being bullied but staying silent? Psychiatrist shares 6 warning signs and how parents should respond

The common understanding of bullying among schoolchildren is generally very visual, involving physical aggression that leaves bruises, injuries or other visible marks. Even if the child does not speak about it, parents may notice these signs and take appropriate actions.



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However, some forms of bullying are less ‘visible’ and do not inflict physical harm. Instead, they cause severe emotional distress through cyberbullying, online harassment, blackmail, mocking or rumours. Children facing these experiences may feel so cornered that they choose to remain silent. This is why careful observation is essential to recognise the less obvious signs that your child may be experiencing bullying.

We asked Dr Gayathri K, psychiatrist at Maarga Mind Care, Bengaluru, how parents can identify whether their child is being emotionally harassed and what observable warning signs they should look out for.

Why do children hide bullying from their parents? Just because a child appears fine, remains academically focused and follows their usual routine, it cannot be assumed that everything is okay. The psychiatrist revealed that, from a child's perspective, there may be several valid reasons for hiding the bullying from their parents.

“Many children remain silent because they fear the bullying may worsen if adults intervene, believe they are somehow responsible, worry about burdening their parents, or are concerned that reporting cyberbullying could lead to restrictions on their use of digital devices,” Dr Gayathri said.

Especially in cases of cyberbullying, the expert noted that children may remain silent because they fear their parents will confiscate their phones or ask them to delete their social media accounts, resulting in a loss of digital independence.

In fact, as per the psychiatrist, cyberbullying deserves attention. Explaining why, she elaborated, “Cyberbullying deserves equal attention because it often continues beyond school hours and may not leave visible signs. With growing access to smartphones and social media, online harassment has become an important contributor to anxiety, low self-esteem, and emotional isolation among children.”