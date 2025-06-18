Toddler to teenager: Know how excessive screen time can slow children’s growth and development

Childhood isn't screen-free anymore, as children of all age groups are glued to screens. They are all clocking in high screen time, whether it's a toddler watching Cocomelon or a teenager doomscrolling on social media. Children are glued to phones these days, which may slow down their developmental milestones.(Shutterstock)

Every child goes through certain developmental milestones, like developing motor skills, learning to speak, making social connections and so on. But with excessive screen exposure, the process of mental and physical development may slow down or get disrupted.

Dr Poonam Sidana, Director of Neonatology and Paediatrics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared a detailed guide outlining the developmental impediments that may arise at different stages of childhood. The guide also highlights essential aspects such as mental health issues associated with high screen time and eye-friendly foods that should be included in the diet to protect vision:

Developmental impact of high screen time across age groups

Nowadays, children are addicted to screens across all ages, right from toddlers to teenagers.(Shutterstock)

0–2 Years (Infancy and early toddlerhood)

Delayed language development : Limited exposure to real-life conversation and facial cues can impair early speech and comprehension.

: Limited exposure to real-life conversation and facial cues can impair early speech and comprehension. Poor attachment and bonding : Reduced caregiver interaction affects emotional security and bonding.

: Reduced caregiver interaction affects emotional security and bonding. Delayed motor skills: Excessive screen use may replace time meant for crawling, walking, or grasping toys, impeding gross and fine motor development.

2–5 Years (Preschool age)

Reduced imaginative play : Passive screen time can displace creative, unstructured play, important for problem-solving and imagination.

: Passive screen time can displace creative, unstructured play, important for problem-solving and imagination. Impaired social skills : Lack of peer interaction may hinder the development of empathy and cooperation.

: Lack of peer interaction may hinder the development of empathy and cooperation. Difficulty with self-regulation: Screens can overstimulate the brain, making it harder for children to focus, calm down, or sleep.

6–9 Years (Early school age)

Reduced academic performance : Screen distraction can impact reading, writing, and attention in school.

: Screen distraction can impact reading, writing, and attention in school. Decreased physical activity : Less outdoor play can affect physical development and lead to weight gain.

: Less outdoor play can affect physical development and lead to weight gain. Difficulty developing hobbies: Overreliance on screens can limit exploration of new interests or talents.

10–13 Years (Pre-teens)

Sleep disturbances : Blue light exposure can delay melatonin release, affecting sleep quality.

: Blue light exposure can delay melatonin release, affecting sleep quality. Reduced family interaction : Increased personal device use may lead to isolation from family routines.

: Increased personal device use may lead to isolation from family routines. Early exposure to inappropriate content: Lack of supervision can expose children to violent or adult material.

13–18 Years (Teenagers)

Mental health challenges : High screen use, especially on social media, can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

: High screen use, especially on social media, can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Body image issues : Teenagers may compare themselves to idealised online images, increasing dissatisfaction with their appearance.

: Teenagers may compare themselves to idealised online images, increasing dissatisfaction with their appearance. Cyberbullying and peer pressure: Excessive time online increases exposure to negative social experiences.

Mental health impacts of high screen time

Especially among teenagers, body image issues are often due to social media.(Shutterstock)

Anxiety and depression : Constant online interaction or social media exposure can create pressure to conform and be constantly available, leading to mental strain.

: Constant online interaction or social media exposure can create pressure to conform and be constantly available, leading to mental strain. Body image issues : Particularly among teens, curated images on social media can distort self-image and lead to low self-esteem or eating disorders.

: Particularly among teens, curated images on social media can distort self-image and lead to low self-esteem or eating disorders. Addictive behaviour : Gaming and social media can trigger dopamine-driven reward cycles, leading to screen addiction and reduced motivation for real-life activities.

: Gaming and social media can trigger dopamine-driven reward cycles, leading to screen addiction and reduced motivation for real-life activities. Sleep disruptions : Overuse of screens, especially before bed, is strongly linked to insomnia and poor sleep hygiene, which can worsen mood and attention.

: Overuse of screens, especially before bed, is strongly linked to insomnia and poor sleep hygiene, which can worsen mood and attention. Reduced coping skills: Overreliance on digital content can stunt emotional resilience, limiting children's ability to manage boredom, frustration, or disappointment without a screen.

Eye-friendly foods

Carrots and kale are beneficial for good eye health.(Shutterstock)

Carrots : Rich in beta-carotene (Vitamin A), which is essential for maintaining good vision and preventing night blindness.

: Rich in beta-carotene (Vitamin A), which is essential for maintaining good vision and preventing night blindness. Spinach and kale : Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that protect the eyes from harmful blue light and oxidative damage.

: Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that protect the eyes from harmful blue light and oxidative damage. Eggs : A good source of lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, all important for retinal health and overall eye function.

: A good source of lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, all important for retinal health and overall eye function. Sweet Potatoes : Contain high levels of Vitamin A and E, both of which support healthy eyes and prevent dryness.

: Contain high levels of Vitamin A and E, both of which support healthy eyes and prevent dryness. Citrus fruits (like oranges): High in Vitamin C, which strengthens blood vessels in the eyes and reduces the risk of age-related eye issues.

What parents can do?

Make sure the child's study space is well-lit.(Shutterstock)

The screen-first world is taking a toll on vision, as well as mental and physical health, with kids among the most vulnerable groups. But parents can help guide them by imparting healthy digital habits, encouraging balanced screen use.

Dr Rasika, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, commented, “Small changes can make a big difference. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: after every 20 minutes of screen use, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This gives the eye muscles a break and reduces strain. Second is to encourage kids to spend more time outdoors is another great step. Natural light and focusing on distant objects help in healthy eye development. It’s also important to limit recreational screen time. Set boundaries around mobile and gaming usage, especially before bedtime. Ensure your child’s study and screen setup has good lighting. Screens should be at eye level and at a safe distance (about an arm’s length). Remind children to blink often and sit with good posture.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.