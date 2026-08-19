Think your stomach pain is just gas or acidity? Doctor reveals when you should get it checked

Many people tend to self-medicate recurring stomach pain with antacids or home remedies. At what point should persistent abdominal discomfort be considered a warning sign of an underlying gastrointestinal disorder rather than simple acidity or indigestion? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Maydeo, Chairman, Institute of Gastrosciences, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains why you shouldn’t always blame acidity.

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When should you get checked? Dr Amit highlighted that occasional acidity and indigestion problems occur commonly and do not indicate any problem. If these symptoms persist beyond 2-3 weeks and keep recurring and becoming worse, you should avoid self-medication. If antacids do not offer you temporary relief and your symptoms keep recurring, the underlying cause must be evaluated.

“Symptoms like that may indicate diseases such as gastritis, ulcers, reflux, problems with the gall bladder or pancreas, and many other gastrointestinal diseases,” said Dr Amit.