Did you know afternoon headache can be a sign of dehydration? Dr Deepak Shankar Ray warns against the condition

However, the nephrologist did note that the symptoms can result from causes other than dehydration as well, and one should not jump to conclusions.

No matter the cause, dehydration comes with visible symptoms. According to Dr Ray, they include:

“Individuals might delay taking their water breaks while in meetings, rely more on tea or coffee, or simply fail to drink while they are concentrating on their work. Moreover, in hot and humid weather, fluid loss through sweating can increase the risk of dehydration,” he stated.

According to Dr Deepak Shankar Ray, a common factor that can cause the situation yet often remains ignored is dehydration . In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ray pointed out that it is surprisingly easy to go for several hours without drinking enough water when one has a busy office routine.

The late afternoon is not the time when people are usually feeling very productive. For working professionals in particular, a dull headache can set in at around 3 pm, and the accompanying tiredness and difficulty in concentrating can make getting stuff done difficult.

Importance of hydration for the kidneys “Hydration has a close connection with kidney function since the kidneys constantly filter waste from the blood and are responsible for maintaining the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. In the case of significant dehydration, blood flow to the kidneys may decrease and, if the dehydration is severe or long-lasting, it can lead to acute kidney injury,” stated Dr Ray.

The nephrologist noted that it is especially important to stay well hydrated for those who work long hours, for people who carry out exercise after their working hours, for those who travel a lot or for individuals who work in hot conditions.

“People who already have kidney problems or other health issues may find their fluid needs are different and should therefore follow their doctor's recommendations,” he cautioned. “It is not a matter of drinking as much water as you can. Taking in too much water, especially over a short period of time, can disrupt the body's sodium balance and may also be harmful.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Deepak Shankar Ray is a consultant and chief nephrologist (renal transplant programme) at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata. He has over 40 years of clinical experience.