Why wait until 50? Heart health checks that may be worth discussing with your doctor earlier

For many people, heart health becomes a concern only after 40 or 50, when routine health packages start including more cardiac tests. But cardiovascular risk does not suddenly appear after a particular birthday. Some of the factors that contribute to heart disease can remain silent for years before a person develops symptoms. This makes preventive checks important much earlier, particularly for people with a family history of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking or a sedentary lifestyle.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prof Dr Mohsin Wali, Senior Consultant & Director, Internal Medicine, Pacific OneHealth Hospital, New Delhi, shares the key heart-health checks that adults should consider before 50, particularly when risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity or family history are present.