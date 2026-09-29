‘Skin purging’ or breakouts? Experts share how to identify when a new skincare product is actually irritating your skin

You start a new retinol, exfoliating acid or acne treatment expecting clearer, smoother skin. Instead, a few days or weeks later, tiny bumps, pimples, redness or dry patches begin appearing. The internet may quickly label it “skin purging” and tell you to keep going. But not every reaction to a new skincare product is purging – and sometimes what looks like a temporary adjustment is actually irritation. Also Read | Worried about thinning hair? Dermatologist explains the buzz around exosome therapy and how it helps in hair restoration In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akriti Gupta – the founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinics, New Delhi – explains, “Skin purging is a term that is commonly used when acne seems to worsen after starting certain active ingredients. However, people should not use the word as a reason to ignore persistent redness, burning or discomfort.” She highlights that the confusion is partly because the skin can react differently to different ingredients. Products containing retinoids and exfoliating acids can cause dryness, peeling, redness and irritation, particularly when introduced too quickly or used too frequently. Retinoids remain an important acne treatment, but irritation is a recognised side effect.

Retinoids are used to treat acne. (Unsplash)

What does “skin purging” mean? According to the dermatologist, “purging” is not a formal medical diagnosis. It is generally used to describe a temporary increase in acne-like lesions after beginning products that affect skin-cell turnover, particularly retinoids or exfoliating ingredients. The theory is that some existing clogged pores may become visible sooner as treatment changes the way skin cells are shed. However, there is limited scientific evidence establishing exactly how often true purging occurs or how long it should last. Research reviewing topical retinoids has also not found strong evidence that they routinely cause an actual worsening of acne when treatment begins. How to identify the problem? Location can offer one clue, although it is not enough to diagnose the problem on its own. If small acne-like bumps appear in areas where you usually experience acne soon after starting an acne treatment, it may be part of the early treatment period. A reaction that spreads to areas where you normally do not break out, particularly when accompanied by significant itching, burning, redness, scaling or swelling, is more suggestive of irritation or sensitivity. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karuna Malhotra – the founder, cosmetologist and aesthetic physician at Advanced Skin Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – explains, “Your skin is giving you information. If a product causes persistent burning, marked redness, cracking or significant discomfort, don't assume that you simply need to push through it. The skin barrier may be struggling with the product or the way it is being used.”

Worsening acne may indicate an allergic reaction to new skincare products. (Pexel)