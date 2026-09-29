‘Skin purging’ or breakouts? Experts share how to identify when a new skincare product is actually irritating your skin
Breakouts after starting a new skincare routine may indicate that your skin is adjusting to the new product or rejecting it. Here's how to tell the difference.
You start a new retinol, exfoliating acid or acne treatment expecting clearer, smoother skin. Instead, a few days or weeks later, tiny bumps, pimples, redness or dry patches begin appearing. The internet may quickly label it “skin purging” and tell you to keep going. But not every reaction to a new skincare product is purging – and sometimes what looks like a temporary adjustment is actually irritation.
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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akriti Gupta – the founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinics, New Delhi – explains, “Skin purging is a term that is commonly used when acne seems to worsen after starting certain active ingredients. However, people should not use the word as a reason to ignore persistent redness, burning or discomfort.”
She highlights that the confusion is partly because the skin can react differently to different ingredients. Products containing retinoids and exfoliating acids can cause dryness, peeling, redness and irritation, particularly when introduced too quickly or used too frequently. Retinoids remain an important acne treatment, but irritation is a recognised side effect.
What does “skin purging” mean?
According to the dermatologist, “purging” is not a formal medical diagnosis. It is generally used to describe a temporary increase in acne-like lesions after beginning products that affect skin-cell turnover, particularly retinoids or exfoliating ingredients.
The theory is that some existing clogged pores may become visible sooner as treatment changes the way skin cells are shed. However, there is limited scientific evidence establishing exactly how often true purging occurs or how long it should last. Research reviewing topical retinoids has also not found strong evidence that they routinely cause an actual worsening of acne when treatment begins.
How to identify the problem?
Location can offer one clue, although it is not enough to diagnose the problem on its own. If small acne-like bumps appear in areas where you usually experience acne soon after starting an acne treatment, it may be part of the early treatment period.
A reaction that spreads to areas where you normally do not break out, particularly when accompanied by significant itching, burning, redness, scaling or swelling, is more suggestive of irritation or sensitivity.
In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karuna Malhotra – the founder, cosmetologist and aesthetic physician at Advanced Skin Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – explains, “Your skin is giving you information. If a product causes persistent burning, marked redness, cracking or significant discomfort, don't assume that you simply need to push through it. The skin barrier may be struggling with the product or the way it is being used.”
The biggest mistake? Adding more products
When people see new bumps, they often respond by adding another serum, scrub, exfoliant or spot treatment. This can further irritate the skin and make it harder to determine which product caused the reaction.
Instead, the dermatologists recommend simplifying the routine. Use a gentle cleanser, a suitable moisturiser and sunscreen, while introducing active ingredients gradually. Dermatologists may also recommend reducing the frequency or amount of a retinoid when irritation occurs, depending on the individual skin and treatment plan.
When should you stop?
Severe or persistent burning, swelling, blistering, cracking, intense itching, a widespread rash or significant worsening should not simply be dismissed as “purging.” A suspected allergic reaction requires particular attention. It is also worth seeking professional advice when acne continues to worsen despite adjusting the routine, becomes painful or leaves marks and scars.
“Skincare should be introduced with patience, not panic. You don't have to abandon every active at the first small bump, but you also shouldn't tolerate significant irritation in the belief that suffering means the product is working,” emphasises Dr Gupta.
The simplest rule is to look beyond the label of “purging”. What ingredient did you start with, where are the changes appearing, what does your skin feel like, and is the reaction settling or getting worse? Those clues are far more useful than blindly following an online skincare trend.
Dr Malhotra concludes, “The goal of skincare is not to make the skin constantly adjust to new products, but to keep it healthy and balanced. If redness, burning or persistent breakouts continue, it is better to reassess the routine rather than assume that the skin is simply purging.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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