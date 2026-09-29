Everyday Explained: Why do we sometimes ‘forget’ why we entered a room? Science has an interesting explanation

In today’s episode of Everyday Explained, we’re looking at one of those strangely familiar moments: walking into a room and suddenly forgetting why you went there. You may head to the kitchen to get something, reach the doorway and then stop to think, “Why am I here?” A few seconds later, the thought may return, sometimes only after you walk back to where you came from. But why does this happen? Is the doorway actually responsible, or is something else happening in the brain? Let's find out. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why do some songs get stuck in your head? Know the surprising science behind it )

What is the ‘doorway effect’? Researchers have studied this phenomenon under the name doorway effect, also known as the location updating effect. The idea is that moving from one location to another can sometimes make recently held information harder to retrieve.

A 2014 study published in Memory explored this phenomenon further by asking participants to mentally imagine walking through familiar environments. Researchers found that when the imagined walk involved passing through a doorway, participants experienced more forgetting than when the mental walk did not involve crossing a doorway.

The finding was important because participants did not actually have to walk through a doorway for the effect to occur. Simply imagining the transition was enough in the experiments.

Why entering a new room affects memory One explanation is that the brain organises our experiences into separate events or contexts. Moving from one room to another can act as an event boundary, a point where one situation ends and another begins.

Think of your day as a series of mental chapters. You may be sitting in the living room thinking about getting your charger. You stand up, walk towards another room and enter a completely different environment.

As the context changes, the brain updates the information that is currently relevant. That shift can sometimes make the intention you were holding moments earlier harder to retrieve.

So the thought has not necessarily been erased. It may simply become temporarily less accessible.