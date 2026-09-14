Everyday explained: Why do some songs get stuck in your head? Know the surprising science behind it

In today’s episode of Everyday Explained, we’re looking at a strangely familiar experience: getting a song stuck in your head. You may hear a catchy tune once and suddenly find yourself replaying the same chorus while working, travelling or even trying to sleep. But why does the brain do this? Why do some songs get stuck more easily than others? And is there a way to make the music stop? (Also read: Everyday explained: Why do your fingers wrinkle in water? )

What exactly is an ‘earworm’? An earworm is a short piece of music that plays repeatedly in your mind without you intentionally recalling it. The scientific term is involuntary musical imagery (INMI). According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is usually not an entire song but a catchy hook, chorus or memorable lyric that gets mentally replayed.

The phenomenon is remarkably common. According to Harvard psychiatrist David Silbersweig, some surveys suggest that around 90 percent of people experience earworms, with about a third finding them annoying. So if the same line from a song has been looping in your head all morning, you are certainly not alone.

Research also shows just how widespread INMI is. A 2014 study published in PLOS ONE, which examined 1,046 reports of people’s responses to involuntary musical imagery, found that most episodes were neutral or pleasant, although some people found them distracting or distressing.

Why do certain songs get stuck in your head? Some songs seem almost designed to become earworms. According to Silbersweig, musical characteristics such as repetition, longer-held notes and smaller intervals between notes can make a tune more likely to stick. Songs that carry an emotional charge or are associated with a particular memory can also return to your mind more easily.

Research has similarly found that musical features can influence which songs become earworms. A 2017 study by music psychologists, discussed by Harvard Health, found that songs that were more likely to get stuck tended to have characteristics such as a faster tempo and distinctive melodic contours that made them easier to sing and recognise.

But it isn't always about the song itself. Emotion and memory can also turn a tune into an earworm. A song associated with a person, holiday, relationship, childhood memory or a particular phase of your life may suddenly pop into your head when something reminds you of that experience. Cleveland Clinic psychologist Kia-Rai Prewitt also explains that these associations can act as triggers for earworms.

There may be an evolutionary explanation for our strong musical memory, too. Silbersweig points out that music and rhyme were used in many cultures before the written word to help people remember and pass down oral histories. Our brains may therefore be particularly good at holding on to musical patterns and snippets.