Suryakumar Yadav reveals how he stays fit while eating butter chicken and biryani: ‘Portion is what matters the most’

That did not mean he completely stopped eating them. Instead, he chose to treat them as occasional indulgences. “I still try and do it sometimes, but then I try and reward myself whenever I feel that I’ve done something, I have achieved something,” he said.

One of the biggest changes involved sugar. Asked which foods he had to cut down on, Suryakumar immediately mentioned his favourite sweet treats. “Definitely desserts, ice creams, and everything,” he said.

Suryakumar said both he and his wife, Devisha Shetty, are food lovers, which made changing their eating habits challenging. However, as he became more serious about his cricket career, they realised that certain habits had to change.

In a September 19 interview with Humans of Bombay, the 36-year-old cricketer opened up about the lifestyle changes he made as he worked towards playing for the country, including his diet, training schedule and recovery routine. (Also read: ‘Angrezi vs Indian uncle’: Fitness coach compares 80-year-old men in West doing push-ups to Indian men with pot bellies )

For professional athletes, staying match-ready often means being careful about what goes on the plate. But Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav ’s approach to food is less about completely banning his favourite dishes and more about knowing when to indulge and when to hold back.

Despite making changes to his diet, Suryakumar did not believe that fitness required him to permanently give up every food he enjoyed. “Butter chicken never went off the menu,” he said. “Biryanis, they were always there on the menu.”

The difference, he explained, was in the quantity. “You can eat it. But then portion is all. Portion is what matters the most,” Suryakumar said.

His fitness routine went beyond the gym Food was only one part of the lifestyle shift. After marrying Devisha in 2016, Suryakumar said they started discussing the changes he needed to make if he wanted to take his cricket career further.

He began cutting back on late nights and weekend outings and started giving greater importance to sleep, recovery and training. His routine eventually included gym workouts, running, batting practice, yoga, meditation, stretching and recovery. While some days involved two training sessions, he also made room for rest and family time.

The adjustment wasn’t easy at first. Suryakumar said he initially found it difficult to move away from his usual weekend lifestyle. But after a few weeks, he began noticing changes in both his physical state and his mindset.

“I started feeling different. My body reacted completely different when I went on the ground. I was fresh. I was thinking positive. I was very relaxed at that time,” he recalled.

Suryakumar Yadav on finding balance For Suryakumar, fitness has ultimately been about creating habits that can be maintained over time rather than following extreme restrictions. His approach combines consistent training and recovery with moderation when it comes to food.

His message is simple: favourite dishes don’t necessarily have to disappear from the menu. Being mindful of portions and maintaining consistency can be just as important.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.