Inside Zeenat Aman's Jaisalmer diaries: Classic denim skirt and gingham shirt look to golden sandstones, grand architecture

She wrote, “Jaisalmer is quite something. I’ve been spending some time here, filming a project I’m not at liberty to talk about just yet. It’s been a challenging shoot for everyone involved, but the joys of being an actor - you spend a certain amount of time making something and then have to pretend you know nothing about it!”

In the caption, sharing the pictures, Zeenat Aman confessed that though she can't really divulge many details about her latest project, she can post photos of ‘golden sandstones, beautiful gardens, and that particular quiet of Rajasthan’.

Zeenat Aman is currently in Jaisalmer , Rajasthan, to film a project, and on October 1, she shared pictures from the Golden City of India on Instagram, offering her fans glimpses from between takes and days off.

Calling Jaisalmer stunning, she added, “What a place to find yourself in…after so many years on film sets, I’ve learnt that it isn’t always the scenes you remember. Sometimes it’s the place, the light, a view from a window, or a quiet moment between takes. I have a feeling I’ll remember this place for a long time. Until I’m permitted to tell you more, here’s a little Jaisalmer. For now, the rest will have to remain a secret.”

A classy outfit and stunning views The pictures show Zeenat Aman enjoying the views and the architecture in Jaisalmer, while rocking a classy outfit. A few of the photos show her posing in a manicured garden inside a Palatial resort. She also posted photos of the stunning architecture she saw in Jaisalmer, including open courtyards, arched hallways, greenery, wildlife, and more.

In the photos, the 74-year-old actor can be seen in a gingham-print shirt for her day out in the city. It features a green-and-white gingham pattern, a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.

She paired the blouse with a classic denim skirt and vintage sunglasses. A pair of dainty, teardrop earrings rounded off the accessories. Her signature, salt-and-pepper side-parted bob, glossy pink lip shade, and minimal glam rounded off the styling.