Inside Zeenat Aman's Jaisalmer diaries: Classic denim skirt and gingham shirt look to golden sandstones, grand architecture
During her stay in Jaisalmer, Zeenat Aman captured the city's stunning views and architecture. She is currently filming a project in the city.
Zeenat Aman is currently in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, to film a project, and on October 1, she shared pictures from the Golden City of India on Instagram, offering her fans glimpses from between takes and days off.
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Zeenat Aman's Jaisalmer diaries
In the caption, sharing the pictures, Zeenat Aman confessed that though she can't really divulge many details about her latest project, she can post photos of ‘golden sandstones, beautiful gardens, and that particular quiet of Rajasthan’.
She wrote, “Jaisalmer is quite something. I’ve been spending some time here, filming a project I’m not at liberty to talk about just yet. It’s been a challenging shoot for everyone involved, but the joys of being an actor - you spend a certain amount of time making something and then have to pretend you know nothing about it!”
Calling Jaisalmer stunning, she added, “What a place to find yourself in…after so many years on film sets, I’ve learnt that it isn’t always the scenes you remember. Sometimes it’s the place, the light, a view from a window, or a quiet moment between takes. I have a feeling I’ll remember this place for a long time. Until I’m permitted to tell you more, here’s a little Jaisalmer. For now, the rest will have to remain a secret.”
A classy outfit and stunning views
The pictures show Zeenat Aman enjoying the views and the architecture in Jaisalmer, while rocking a classy outfit. A few of the photos show her posing in a manicured garden inside a Palatial resort. She also posted photos of the stunning architecture she saw in Jaisalmer, including open courtyards, arched hallways, greenery, wildlife, and more.
In the photos, the 74-year-old actor can be seen in a gingham-print shirt for her day out in the city. It features a green-and-white gingham pattern, a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.
She paired the blouse with a classic denim skirt and vintage sunglasses. A pair of dainty, teardrop earrings rounded off the accessories. Her signature, salt-and-pepper side-parted bob, glossy pink lip shade, and minimal glam rounded off the styling.
About Zeenat Aman
The veteran Bollywood starlet was last seen in the 2025 series The Royals. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea and Milind Soman in key roles. It was released on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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