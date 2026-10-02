Listicle: 10 characters who memorably woke up with amnesia

Project Hail Mary (2026) Ryland Grace, the human hero of Andy Weir’s 2021 novel (there’s an alien counterpart too) wakes up alone on a spaceship. He’s a school science teacher – he’s not supposed to be here, trying to save the planet from sun-eating bugs! Someone put him on this one-way mission, which seemed doomed until he meets Rocky, from another planet facing the same problem, Sure, they’ll figure it out and build an epic friendship. But who put him on board in the first place?

The Bourne Identity (2002) Italian fishermen rescue a handsome man, bullet-riddled, from the water. He has no idea why he was shot or even who he is. This guy has elite combat training, multiple IDs and his Swiss bank safe-deposit number implanted in his hip. Bourne’s retrograde amnesia unravels through Doug Liman’s thriller, which is based on Robert Ludlum’s novels. Turns out, he was a government-assassin. What a headache!

Memento (2000) Christopher Nolan’s early gem follows insurance investigator Leonard Shelby, who can’t form long-term memories. He records life in Polaroids, scribbled notes and body tattoos to track John G, who might have killed his wife. Was there a second attacker? Are the people he trusts taking advantage of him? What might Shelby have already done that he doesn’t recall? The story goes back and forward in time, but stay with it. The twist is… memorable.

The Hangover (2009) Friends Phil, Stu, and Alan wake up in a Vegas hotel room with zero recollection of the night before. Their friend Doug is missing – and he’s supposed to get married the next day. A panicky search with bizarre clues follows, with mobsters, a lost tooth, a Bengal Tiger and Mike Tyson involved. Along the way, the guys learn to work together, figure out who they really are. And what they are, is just human. Oh, they find Doug. He’s just a little dehydrated.

Before I Go To Sleep (2014) In this psychological thriller based on SJ Watson’s novel, Christine Lucas wakes up every day with a total memory reset. Her neurophysiologist, Dr Nasch, says her condition was caused by a violent attack, not a car accident as her husband Ben claims. He recommends she maintain a secret video diary. She also learns that her son is alive and Ben is not who he seems. No spoilers. Just remember that the past never stays quiet.

Dark City (1998) Nothing can be worse for John Murdoch than waking up in a hotel bathtub to find he’s wanted for brutal murders he doesn’t remember committing. In Alex Proyas’s sci-fi classic, Murdoch is in a city of eternal night, drifting in space amid creepy aliens called Strangers. Citizens are injected with false identities and memories as an experiment to isolate the human soul. Murdoch must figure out his life, fight Strangers and save the city. And time is running out.

Total Recall (2012) Len Wiseman’s movie is set in a futuristic dystopian Earth, where bored robot-factory worker Douglas Quaid dreams of visiting Mars and decides to buy a fake memory of a secret agent’s two-week trip there. Oops. The machine crashes. Because his brain is already packed with active real spy files. Who is this guy? Quaid is actually the high-level operative Hauser, hunted by government forces. This is Colin Farrel at his confused best. Plus a barmaid no straight man will forget.

The Good Son (2016) In You-Jeong Jeong’s psycho-thriller, law student Yu-jin has memory gaps as a side-effect of his epilepsy medication. One day, he wakes up blood-soaked and locates his mother’s body. The search for the killer follows a maze through flashbacks, dreams, unreliable memories, inner monologues and his mom’s diary. Dark secret: He didn’t even have epilepsy. His family was medicating him to mask something else. Half-spoiler: Maybe mum got what was coming to her.

What Alice Forgot (2009) Reality and memory clash in Liane Moriarty’s novel. Alice Love wakes up after a head injury, believing she’s still 29, happily married and pregnant. But wait. She’s a 39-year-old mother-of-three, estranged from her husband Nick, her best friend and her sister? What the hell happened? It’s a decade of drama to piece through – and there are different POVs. Can you trust them? Who’s the real victim?