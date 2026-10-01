Indian pilot who saved lives on Flydubai flight offered free domestic travel with family for 5 years by EaseMyTrip

Indian national Capt Smit Machchhar, the commercial pilot who was stabbed by his partner while onboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, is being hailed as the hero for stopping the plane from being hijacked on September 30 by leaders of many countries.

Also Read | Global leaders, diplomats to passengers: How Indian pilot Smit Machchhar became a hero for the world

Now, online travel agency EaseMyTrip has announced that it will be offering the pilot, as well as his wife and children, free domestic flights in India for the next five years.

In a quote shared with HT Lifestyle, Rikant Pittie, the company’s CEO and co-founder, stated, “Captain Smit Machchhar’s courage, composure and presence of mind in an extraordinary situation are qualities every Indian can take pride in. His actions reflect the courage, responsibility and spirit of service that strengthen our nation.”

“In moments that test us, standing together and standing with the nation matters. At EaseMyTrip, we believe that when one of our own stands strong for the nation, we must stand with them and their family. As a humble gesture of gratitude, we are pleased to offer Captain Machchhar, his wife and children complimentary domestic air travel across India for the next five years. This is our small way of standing with him and his family, and expressing our gratitude for his courage, service and commitment to the nation.”