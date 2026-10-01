Looking for a healthy dessert? Try this guilt-free recipe for low-calorie rasmalai made using fox nuts

Rasmalai is a classic Indian dessert that is practically synonymous with celebrations, but there’s no reason to save this creamy, indulgent treat only for special occasions. If sweet cravings strike but you find yourself feeling guilty after reaching for dessert, why not make it at home instead? With a few simple swaps, you can control the ingredients and whip up a lighter, healthier version without giving up the soft, creamy texture and delicious flavour that makes rasmalai so irresistible.

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Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a healthier version of rasmalai containing only 180 calories per serving, and made with fox nuts but just as soft, creamy and delicious. In an Instagram video shared on August 26, the fitness influencer breaks down the ingredients and step-by-step method to make the dessert at home.