Getting a hair transplant before 30? Hair restoration expert Dr Nandini Dadu shares factors to consider before the procedure

Hair loss is becoming an increasingly common concern among men in their 20s, with many considering hair transplants before reaching 30. Greater visibility on social media, evolving grooming preferences and the desire to tackle a receding hairline early have made the procedure more widely discussed and accessible.

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However, choosing to undergo a transplant at a young age is not simply about whether the procedure can be done. The more important consideration is whether it is the right time to do it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nandini Dadu – hair restoration specialist, aesthetic physician and GLP-1 coach at Dadu Medical Centre in Rajouri Garden and Vasant Vihar, New Delhi – points out that age by itself does not determine whether someone is suitable for a transplant.

“There is no universal age at which a hair transplant becomes appropriate. What matters more is the cause of hair loss, whether the pattern is established, how quickly it is progressing and whether the donor area has enough healthy hair to support the procedure,” she explains.

Diagnosis before transplantation One of the most important steps for a younger person experiencing hair loss is to establish the diagnosis first. Male-pattern hair loss, or androgenetic alopecia, typically causes gradual recession at the temples, thinning around the crown or progressive reduction in density. However, according to Dr Dadu, not every person experiencing hair shedding has this condition.

Temporary shedding can occur after significant stress, illness, fever, rapid weight loss, nutritional deficiencies or other triggers. This type of hair loss, known as telogen effluvium, may improve once the underlying trigger is addressed.

The hair restoration specialist points out, “Someone who suddenly notices excessive hair fall should not assume that a transplant is the answer. If the shedding is temporary, transplanting hair does not address the actual problem. A proper scalp and hair assessment is important before making any surgical decision.”