Craving home-cooked food? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's flavourful and comforting matar paneer recipe
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a comforting recipe for matar paneer, a simple Indian dish featuring soft paneer and sweet green peas in rich gravy.
Sometimes, after a long day at work, all you need is a recipe that feels like home. Matar paneer is a simple dish that reminds one of their childhood home, with aromatic spices wafting in the air and soft rotis served with the curry. On September 28, chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted his recipe to make delicious matar paneer gravy at home, and you need to try it out.
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Matar paneer recipe
Sharing the recipe, the chef wrote, “Soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy. Matar paneer brings together everything you want in a comforting Indian curry, with tender paneer and peas soaking up every bit of that delicious gravy.” Here's everything you need to make this dish at home, along with the detailed step-by-step recipe:
Ingredients
⦿ 1 cup boiled green peas (matar)
⦿ 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer), cut into 1-inch cubes
⦿ 2 to 3 tbsps of ghee
⦿ 2 tbsps oil
⦿ 1 tsp cumin seeds
⦿ 2 large onions, chopped
⦿ 2 green chillies, chopped
⦿ 1½ tbsps ginger- garlic paste
⦿ 1¼ tsp red chilli powder
⦿ 1¼ tsps coriander powder
⦿ ¼ tsp turmeric powder
⦿ ¾ tsp cumin powder
⦿ 1½ tbsps gram flour
⦿ 1 cup fresh tomato puree
⦿ Salt to taste
⦿ 1½ tsps sugar
⦿ ½ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder
⦿ Fresh coriander sprig for garnish
⦿ Paranthas for serving
Method
Step 1: Take a pan and heat some ghee and oil in it. Add cumin seeds, and once they become aromatic and start to change colour, add onions to the pan and sauté until golden brown.
Step 2: Add green chillies and ginger-garlic paste to the pan, and sauté for another minute.
Step 3: Now add spices such as red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and gram flour to the pan, then mix everything well. Add ½ cup of water and cook for two to three minutes.
Step 4: Add tomato puree and salt, cover, and cook everything over medium heat for five to six minutes, or until fat separates.
Step 5: Add green peas and cook for three to four minutes. Add sugar, cottage cheese, and dried fenugreek leaf powder, and mix with light hands. Cook for two to three minutes. Your matar paneer is ready.
Step 6: Transfer the curry into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprigs.
Step 7: Serve it with warm rotis, naan or rice for a meal that always hits the spot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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