Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares secret behind her iconic thick hair, reveals exact DIY recipe for her henna-egg mask

Ever spent a late night scrolling through Instagram Reels? Then you know that the internet is obsessed with multi-step haircare routines. But long before expensive hair serums and complex hair products dominated our feeds, herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain was advocating for a much simpler, time-tested approach to haircare. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares DIY hacks, simple tips for summer

With over 50 years of experience in herbal beauty, Shahnaz’s iconic, ultra-thick, auburn mane remains as lustrous and voluminous now as it was decades ago. Her philosophy? True beauty relies on deep nourishment and consistent care rather than heavy chemical processing or constant heat styling.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she laid out her complete daily regimen, her strict dietary philosophy, and her DIY hacks that can make traditional haircare effortless to replicate at home. Here are the exact routines and hacks you can steal from her playbook:

Henna and egg mask While chemical treatments offer temporary shine, Shahnaz believes in long-term structural repair. Her ultimate signature ritual is a completely natural conditioning mask made with henna and fresh eggs: "Instead of relying on numerous commercial products, this type of treatment can be used periodically to condition the hair, strengthen the hair follicles, and improve its overall appearance." Henna naturally conditions and tints the hair, while egg proteins fortify strands against breakage, she shares. Also read | Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 diet and lifestyle tips to help strengthen your hair from within

The exact DIY hair mask recipe ⦿ 5 to 7 tablespoons henna powder (adjusted based on hair length)

⦿ 1 to 5 whole eggs (Hack: use only egg whites if you have an oily scalp, or stick to yolks if your strands desperately need moisture)

⦿ Warm water to blend into a smooth paste

⦿ Optional boosters: Cooled brewed black tea for richer colour tones, or a teaspoon of coconut oil if your hair is prone to dryness

How to apply it ⦿ Mix and rest: Combine the henna powder with warm water and your optional tea or coconut oil in a bowl. Cover it up and let the mixture sit for 2 to 4 hours.

⦿ Add protein: Beat in your egg(s) right before application to create a creamy paste.

⦿ Apply and wait: Section your hair and saturate from root to tip. Leave it on for at least 45 minutes to 1 hour.

⦿ Rinse smart: Rinse thoroughly with plain water first to wash away all paste, followed by a gentle shampoo wash.