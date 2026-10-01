Easy weeknight dinner idea: Try chef Ranveer Brar's flavour-packed recipe for Rajasthani sev ki sabzi that comes together in 10 minutes
If you're looking for a delicious recipe for tonight's dinner, this one's perfect! Packed with aromatic spices and crunchy sev, it can be made in 10 minutes.
Planning tonight’s dinner and craving something spicy, masala-packed and full of flavour? If you love the contrast of something crunchy soaked in a rich, tangy gravy, we’ve found a recipe that ticks all the boxes. This Rajasthani sev ki sabji is quick and easy to whip up in the kitchen, making it a delicious option when you want an indulgent meal.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared a recipe for masala-packed Rajasthani sev ki sabji that comes together in just 10 minutes. In a YouTube video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “A simple, quick and flavour-packed sabji! Made by tossing crispy sev in a spicy tomato-onion gravy, this dish is perfect for days when you want something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the ginger-green chilli paste
- 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and sliced
- 2 to 3 green chillies, roughly torn
For the curd mixture
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1½ cups curd, beaten
- 2 to 3 cups water
For the sev bhaji
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- 3 to 4 dried Kashmiri red chillies
- A pinch of asafoetida
- 2 large onions, roughly sliced
- Prepared ginger-green chilli paste
- 1 to 2 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped
- ¼ cup water
- 2 sprigs curry leaves, roughly torn
- Prepared curd mixture
- ½ cup water
- Salt to taste
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1⅓ cups masala sev
- ½ cup water
- ½ tsp sugar
For garnish
- Masala sev
- Coriander sprig
Method
For the ginger-green chilli paste
1. Add the ginger and green chillies to a mortar and pestle and crush to a coarse paste. Set aside.
For the curd mixture
2. Combine the ginger-garlic paste, beaten curd and water in a bowl. Mix well and set aside.
For the sev bhaji
3. Heat the ghee in a handi or kadai. Add the cumin seeds, fennel seeds, dried Kashmiri red chillies and asafoetida. Sauté briefly, then add the onions and cook for two to three minutes, or until translucent.
4. Add the prepared ginger-green chilli paste, Degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and chopped coriander stems. Cook for another two minutes.
5. Add one-fourth cup of water, curry leaves, the prepared curd mixture and half cup of water. Season with salt and let the mixture simmer for a few minutes.
6. Add the diced tomato, masala sev, remaining half cup water and sugar. Stir gently and cook for two to three minutes, allowing the sev to soften and the gravy to thicken slightly.
7. Transfer the sev bhaji to a serving bowl and garnish with masala sev and a sprig of coriander.
8. Serve hot with roti or bajra rotla.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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