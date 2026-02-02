A 2-day Udaipur itinerary for the hasty traveller: Sunny Rajasthani thalis, Lake Pichola evenings and more

2026 is the year of long weekends. There is no dearth of options for anyone looking to spend a week or a few days in the hills, at the beach or that scenic town you always had on your bucket list. But today, we bring you an option that would not even ask you to look at the calendar. Got the weekend free? Pack up that carry on and dive into this not-at-all-tight (and totally terrific) two-day Udaipur itinerary. If you have two days to give to Udaipur, check out this itinerary. Pictures: Soumya Srivastava First up on your to-do list would be to book your stay at the Udaipur Marriot Hotel. Nestled in the lap of the Aravalis, this is perfect option for the hasty traveller who wishes to pack in sight-seeing, delicious Rajasthani meals, a relaxing and luxurious stay, all in two days of seamless indulgence. Inspired by the grandeur of the Udaipur City Palace, the hotel’s architecture features traditional chhatris, domes, jharokhas and intricately carved arches—an elegant ode to Rajasthan’s rich craftsmanship. Designed to blend seamlessly with the region’s natural contours, the property sits along the edge of the Sajjangarh Biological Park. Choose from any of their 227 rooms and expect lush comfort, warm service and warmer smiles throughout your stay.

A view of the bar at sunset at Udaipur Marriot. Picture: Soumya Srivastava

Day 1: Begin your day with an expansive breakfast spread that few hotels in Udaipur can offer. The dosas are crisp, the hummus soaked in olive oil and the pancakes more inviting than ever. Enjoy a warm shower in your luxe ensuite with walk-in closets and mirrors that look brought in straight from the palace. Sip your morning coffee overlooking the Aravali hills straight from the large windows of your rooms. Next up, you can opt for a tour of the property, scoping spots for an amatuer (or professional) photoshoot. The front wall with floral blue motifs, the swimming pool on the terrace, the sexy bar (sexiest in the golden hour of the sunset) or even the parking spot in front of the lobby, the options are plenty. As the sun starts begins to descend, you can prepare for a stunning and scrumptious Rajasthani thali lunch. Sous-chef Gopal will spoil you silly with his decadent papad ki sabzi, bajra ki roti, badi ki sabzi, aate ke laddoo and my favoruite, sangri ki sabzi, a Rajasthani exclusive at their restaurant, Okra. The thali tastes even better than it looks and that's really saying something. After a couple hours of rest and relaxation, at sunset, make your way to the Jasper Courtyard where a beautiful high tea awaits you. A puppeteer spins stories of the old while Rajasthani folk singers and dancers regale you with their melodies. Chef Saumya's high-tea spread is also a highlight of the evening with its welcome twists to familiar chaats and the unforgettable gulab jamun cheesecake. Vaibhav Sagar, general manager, says the most meaningful experiences often happen in the quiet, unplanned moments — a morning flute performance during breakfast, an intimate cultural evening featuring traditional folk dance, a soulful puppet show, or a hands-on pottery session that connects guests to local artistry.

Day 2: The second day begins similarly with a delicious breakfast and the clink-clank of cutlery made more melodious with the softness of the flute. We reassemble at Okra for lunch, this time a ghee-soaked dal baati churma treat. Authentic Rajasthani delicacies without the hassle of hunting for them around the city. After lunch, we embark on a tour of the City Palace and Lake Pichola, organised by Udaipur Marriot themselves on a special request. Paramjot Soni, Marketing and Communications Manager, will make sure you have the best guide for your palace tour, a safe pick and drop from the hotel and and—if you’re lucky—an insightful conversation about the latest film release or Udaipur’s dating culture.