Second heart attack can be more serious than first, cardiologist Dr Ashwani Sharma warns of 6 warning signs to watch for

A heart attack is a life-changing event, but surviving one doesn't always mean the risk is over. In fact, people who have had a heart attack remain at a higher risk of experiencing another one if they do not manage their heart health carefully. A second heart attack can happen weeks, months, or even years after the first and may be more dangerous because the heart has already suffered some damage. However, the risk can be significantly reduced with timely treatment, regular follow-ups, healthy lifestyle changes, and prescribed medications.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur, explains to HealthShots why a second heart attack can be more serious and what you can do to protect your heart.

What is a second heart attack? A second heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is reduced or completely blocked again after a person has already experienced one heart attack. According to Dr Sharma, "This may happen because of a new blockage in another coronary artery, the development of disease in a previously treated artery, or a blockage within or around a previously placed stent."

A second heart attack can occur within a few weeks of the first event or even decades later. Since part of the heart muscle may already have been damaged during the first attack, another episode can further weaken the heart's pumping ability if not treated quickly.