Cardiologist shares 5 silent heart warning signs in kids parents shouldn’t ignore: From breathlessness to poor appetite

Heart disease is often thought to be something that shows up later in life, but this is a common misconception, as even children can be silently affected by it. Children who fall sick often, and suffer from low energy and breathlessness may have underlying heart issues. (Picture credit: Pexels)

The problem arises because many parents may not suspect that common health complaints could be something as grave as a heart condition. There are many symptoms which may coincide with other issues, further worsening the confusion, which in turn delays early detection and timely treatment.



To get a better understanding of the common symptoms that often get brushed aside, Dr Prashant Prakashrao Patil, Senior Consultant, Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle the signs that many parents may mistake for weakness or, if they suspect something more serious, attribute to asthma, as childhood asthma is relatively common.

"Heart disease in children is not common, but when it is present, it is often missed in the early stages,” he said, highlighting the risk of delayed detection, as many cases are diagnosed only at an advanced stage.

Here are some of the signs he shared that may merit concern and should not be ignored:

1. Breathlessness that doesn’t add up Occasional breathlessness when strenuous activities, like running up stairs or playing hard, are normal, but when it becomes out of proportion to activity, then it should not be overlooked and may need medical attention.

The cardiologist noted that it may look like asthma. “Children with heart problems may breathe faster than usual or seem short of breath with very little effort. It may look like asthma, especially if the child wheezes or coughs at night.”

However, the distinction lies in this. According to the cardiologist, if breathing is laboured even at rest, it may sign of an underlying heart condition rather than a respiratory issue.

2. Getting tired too easily The second sign is experiencing unnatural fatigue. When, as a parent, you notice your child falling behind and unable to keep up with their energetic peers, it does not mean they are timid or shy, their stamina may be signally a deeper issue that warrants attention.



“Some children simply cannot keep up. They stop running early, sit down during play, or avoid physical activity altogether," Dr Prashant Prakashrao Patil added. "This is often brushed off as weakness or lack of stamina. In reality, the heart may not be pumping efficiently enough to meet the body’s needs."

3. Poor growth or feeding Another aspect is growth patterns and feeding behaviours in infants and young children that provide early clues to critical issues, like heart conditions.

“Slow weight gain, poor appetite, or sweating while feeding in babies are common early signs of heart disease,” the cardiologist revealed.