Vijayawada endocrinologist warns why people can live with diabetes for years without symptoms: ‘It often begins with…’
Many people live with diabetes without realising it, as early symptoms can be subtle. An endocrinologist explains why the condition often goes undiagnosed.
Diabetes is often called a “silent” condition because its early symptoms can be mild or easily overlooked. Many people may have high blood sugar for years without noticing any signs, putting them at risk of complications. From fatigue and frequent thirst to blurred vision, these subtle signals are often ignored.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhanu Praveen Naidu, Consultant - Endocrinology, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, explains why diabetes frequently goes undiagnosed and what to watch out for. (Also read: 49-year-old woman shares how ignoring diabetes for years pushed her sugar levels to 450: ‘It's a slow, silent killer’ )
What are the early signs of prediabetes
“Diabetes has become a global health concern, and Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) is the most common form, accounting for over 90% of cases,” says Dr Bhanu. “It often begins with prediabetes, a phase where blood sugar rises slightly but may not produce noticeable symptoms. Many people remain unaware that an underlying medical condition is developing.”
“During prediabetes, metabolic changes like insulin resistance can impair the body’s ability to regulate glucose and fat metabolism,” explains Dr Naidu. “This stage can last up to six years before blood sugar rises enough to show up in routine tests. Symptoms, if present, are vague, feeling unusually tired, slightly increased thirst, frequent urination, or recurrent minor skin infections such as thrush. Most often, these signs are dismissed as stress or a hectic lifestyle rather than red flags of a metabolic disorder.”
Why is diabetes often diagnosed late in India
“In India, delayed diagnosis is further compounded by limited access to diagnostic testing, low health awareness, and uneven availability of medical facilities,” Dr Naidu points out. “These challenges reduce the chances of recognising early symptoms, allowing diabetes to progress silently.”
“As glucose levels rise, more pronounced symptoms appear, such as sudden weight loss, excessive thirst, increased urination, and frequent nighttime bathroom trips,” he adds. “In some cases, diabetes is detected only after serious complications occur, heart attack, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, or vision loss, indicating the condition had been present for years.”
How can early detection help prevent complications
“The incidence of newly diagnosed diabetes is steadily increasing, and alarmingly, it’s being seen at much younger ages,” Dr Naidu warns. “This trend highlights the urgent need to spread awareness about early symptoms, long-term complications, and the importance of timely screening.”
“Early detection, lifestyle modification, and appropriate medical management can significantly delay, or even prevent, the progression of Type 2 diabetes. Recognising the early warning signs may be the most powerful tool in fighting this silent epidemic,” concludes Dr Bhanu.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.