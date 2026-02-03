Vijayawada endocrinologist warns why people can live with diabetes for years without symptoms: ‘It often begins with…’

Diabetes is often called a “silent” condition because its early symptoms can be mild or easily overlooked. Many people may have high blood sugar for years without noticing any signs, putting them at risk of complications. From fatigue and frequent thirst to blurred vision, these subtle signals are often ignored. The rise of undiagnosed diabetes is alarming, particularly in younger populations. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhanu Praveen Naidu, Consultant - Endocrinology, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, explains why diabetes frequently goes undiagnosed and what to watch out for.

What are the early signs of prediabetes “Diabetes has become a global health concern, and Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) is the most common form, accounting for over 90% of cases,” says Dr Bhanu. “It often begins with prediabetes, a phase where blood sugar rises slightly but may not produce noticeable symptoms. Many people remain unaware that an underlying medical condition is developing.”

“During prediabetes, metabolic changes like insulin resistance can impair the body’s ability to regulate glucose and fat metabolism,” explains Dr Naidu. “This stage can last up to six years before blood sugar rises enough to show up in routine tests. Symptoms, if present, are vague, feeling unusually tired, slightly increased thirst, frequent urination, or recurrent minor skin infections such as thrush. Most often, these signs are dismissed as stress or a hectic lifestyle rather than red flags of a metabolic disorder.”