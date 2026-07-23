Quote of the day by Suriya: 'We all manifest, wherever there is faith, wherever there is hope, magic happens'

The actor went on to offer an honest look into his own spiritual life, admitting that while he considers himself ‘God-fearing’, he often visits temples only during times of personal or professional crisis. Through that vulnerability, Suriya framed faith not as a rigid daily ritual, but as an accessible refuge when life feels overwhelming. He added that working alongside collaborators who carry sincere belief created an almost tangible, positive energy on set. Also read | Suriya completes 25 years in film industry, brother Karthi shares their childhood pic: 'He worked day and night'

In May 2026, speaking at a pre-release event for his Telugu film Veera Bhadrudu, the actor addressed a packed hall of fans, reflecting on the unseen forces that drive both creative endeavours and daily life. While thanking his Telugu audience for decades of unwavering support and praising his 'multifaceted' director RJ Balaji, Suriya spoke about the essence of trust and perseverance.

In an industry driven by grand spectacles and larger-than-life drama, actor Suriya turned a routine promotional event into a moment of quiet reflection, offering a message of resilience that resonates far beyond the box office. The actor celebrated his birthday on July 23. Also read | Quote of the day by Kendrick Lamar: 'I believe there is a God but I never want to base my beliefs on any one religion'

What did Suriya say? Suriya said: "We all manifest... wherever there is faith, wherever there is hope, magic happens... I am also a God-fearing person, but I only go to the temple in a crisis, when there is a real problem... while sitting and talking with RJ Balaji, I felt a spiritual presence in the room. I believe that because of his deep connection with God and his sincere faith, this kind of magic happens in our work."

Suriya’s message arrived at a poignant moment. Across the country, news cycles have been dominated by stories of protests, anxiety, sudden exam cancellations, and general unpredictability. Against that backdrop of disruption, his reflection from May 2026 served as a grounding reminder for students, working professionals, and families alike.

Rather than delivering a standard pitch for his latest movie, Suriya offered a timeless perspective: when circumstances fall outside of our control, holding onto belief is often what carries us through to the other side.