Bhindi turning slimy? Chef shares the right way to wash, cut and cook it for a crispier texture

Okra, or bhindi, finds its way into many Indian dishes. But preparing and cooking it can be tricky, especially when it comes to getting the right texture. It may turn sticky and slimy instead of becoming crisp. So, what mistakes could be keeping you from making the perfect bhindi sabzi?



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Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, shared why okra turns slimy and explained the correct way to prepare and cook it for a firmer, crisper texture. The chef acknowledged that okra requires more attention during preparation than most vegetables because moisture directly influences its texture.

How to prep and cut bhindi? The preparation process is what helps to determine the final texture of the bhindi. So, you need to be mindful, even before cooking. The order in which you wash, dry, and cut this vegetable will tell you how sticky it will become.

Chef Ravish recommended, “Wash the pods whole under running water rather than cutting them first. Once washed, drain them thoroughly and spread them on a clean kitchen towel. Pat them completely dry and, ideally, allow them to air-dry for a few minutes before cutting.”

So, ensure that when you are washing bhindi, the pods are still whole. When you wash it after slicing, the inner surface gets exposed to water, increasing the chances of stickiness.

The chef added, "Only then should you trim and slice the okra. Cutting it while wet introduces additional moisture to the exposed surface and encourages the release of mucilage, which can make the finished dish excessively sticky.”

Before you add the okra to the pan, be careful during the cleaning process. First, wash the whole pads, drain them, dry them, and only then trim and slice.

What is the correct cooking technique? What should be the goal when cooking bhindi? Chef Ravish identified two factors: controlling moisture and using sufficient heat.

He also described which utensil to use and how to cook: “Start with a wide, well-heated pan so the okra has enough surface contact and does not overcrowd. Cook it uncovered, preferably in batches if preparing a larger quantity, and avoid stirring continuously. Allowing the okra to sear undisturbed for short intervals develops colour and gives it a firmer, more appealing texture.”

For a crispier texture, he suggested treating bhindi as something you are roasting or searing rather than steaming. The main goal is to allow moisture to escape quickly while it cooks.