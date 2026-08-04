Dosa sticking to pan? Chef shares what you are doing wrong, reveals how to perfect your batter

Dosa is an absolute delight to eat. Its golden crispness is paired with the savoury flavours of sambar, coconut chutney and tomato chutney, creating an explosion of flavours in every bite. But before you can relish it, one common cooking problem may leave your dosa in a tattered mess: the batter sticking stubbornly to the pan. As you try to flip or lift it, the delicate dosa may tear apart. Fortunately, a few corrective measures can prevent this kitchen mishap.

ALSO READ: Food safety experts reveal 10 foods they avoid because of foodborne illness risks

We asked executive chef Varun Parashar of The Leela Palace, Jaipur, to address some common questions home cooks may have about dosa, from why it sticks to the pan and how to prepare the perfect batter.

Why does dosa stick to the pan? It can be frustrating to see your dosa stick to the pan, with only torn scraps coming off when you try to flip it. To fix the problem, you need to identify where you are going wrong in the prep.

According to the chef, dosa usually sticks for three reasons: an improperly seasoned pan, an incorrect cooking temperature or poorly fermented batter.

The amount of oil used and the condition of the pan should also be looked into: “Excess oil, residue from previous batches or a non-stick pan that's beginning to wear out can also cause sticking,” he said.

So, what should you focus on to achieve a perfectly golden dosa? Varun simplified, “The key lies in balancing batter consistency, fermentation and pan temperature; when all three are right, the dosa releases naturally and develops its signature golden, crisp texture.”