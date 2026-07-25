Looking For A Healthy Version Of Dosa? Try This Simple Ragi Dosa Recipe And Have A Nutrition Breakfast

A crisp dosa made with ragi flour brings a wholesome twist to one of South India's most loved breakfast dishes. The ragi dosa is made with finger millet with rice flour or fermented dosa batter to create thin, golden dosas with a mildly nutty flavour. Ragi, also known as finger millet, has been cultivated in India and parts of Africa for thousands of years and remains a widely used grain in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. During the monsoon, hot ragi dosa served with coconut chutney or sambar makes a fresh and enjoyable meal that is easy to prepare at home.

Unlike regular dosa, which is mainly prepared using rice and urad dal, ragi dosa includes finger millet as the primary ingredient. This gives the dosa a darker colour, a slightly earthy taste, and a higher amount of calcium, iron, and dietary fibre. Ragi also has a lower glycaemic index">lower glycaemic index than polished rice, making it a suitable ingredient for people looking to manage blood sugar levels or include more whole grains in their meals.

Ragi is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium">plant-based sources of calcium, supporting healthy bones and teeth. Its fibre content slows the release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping maintain steadier blood sugar levels. Fibre also promotes better digestion and can support weight management">better digestion and can support weight management by increasing satiety. Natural iron found in ragi contributes to healthy haemoglobin production and may help reduce tiredness associated with iron deficiency.

Preparing ragi dosa is simple and requires everyday pantry ingredients such as ragi flour, rice flour or fermented batter, curd or water, spices, and herbs. The batter spreads easily on a hot tawa to create thin, crispy dosas with very little oil. Paired with chutney, sambar, or vegetable filling, the Ragi Dosa Recipe for a Nutritious Meal delivers balanced nutrition, appealing flavour, and a satisfying crunch in every bite.