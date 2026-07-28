Is your home looking gloomy this monsoon? Designer reveals 4 common decor mistakes that may be making it dull

Monsoon season means overcast skies, relentless downpours and that musty smell seemingly coming from somewhere in your home. Your interiors may begin to look shabby, dull and drab, appearing dark and gloomier than usual. While the weather certainly plays its part, certain decor choices may actually be making the situation worse. Let's check what some mistakes homeowners make are.



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Interior designer Punam Kalra, creative director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, shared with HT Lifestyle the common mistakes you need to avoid. She believed that sometimes there are some choices which can blur the fine line between cosy and cold.

“Gloomy interiors aren’t essentially bad. But they can be if one seeks a different mood, one that keeps them cheerful and full of life. Such an environment can be created when every choice is made with intent," she said, reminding that the problem is not with darker interiors; it is about the mood the space creates.

During the monsoon, homeowners can closely assess their decor choices and decide if they want to make a few temporary changes or opt for a complete refresh. If they have been considering a revamp, this is also the right time.

The designer once again emphasised the role of mood. And it is only natural, as monsoon feels very moody. During the rainy season, you will observe that people tend to spend more time indoors, and the lack of sunlight also leaves them feeling downcast. But correct decor choices can help counter this gloominess and turn your home into a cosy retreat.

The designer revealed some decor mistakes which worsen the appearance of the interiors during monsoon season, and what you can do to counter it: