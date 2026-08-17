6 everyday dietary habits that may affect women’s hormones, according to a dietitian

Hormonal health is instrumental to a woman's overall well-being, as hormones regulate several facets of her physical and emotional health. For hormones to remain in a healthy equilibrium, lifestyle factors play an important role, with particular emphasis on diet. What you eat can influence digestion, gut health, and insulin levels, all of which may affect hormonal balance.



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Dietician Kajal Wattamwar, gut health specialist and co-founder of Healthy Steady Go, identified a few dietary mistakes that may affect hormonal health. But before that, how do you know if your hormones are out of balance? She highlighted some possible indicators: “If you have been dealing with stubborn acne, irregular periods, unexplained weight gain, or fatigue despite trying to eat healthy, your everyday diet may be influencing your hormones more than you realise.”

She also mentioned that maintaining hormonal balance requires proper nutrition, particularly for women with PCOS or thyroid disorders.

Here are a few dietary precautions the expert listed: