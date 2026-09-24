From Kangan to Sholay: Explore Indian cinema's rich history at Bioscope 2 poster exhibition by Suboor Usmani in Lucknow

It provides a glimpse of Indian cinema from the 1930s onwards. From the 1939 film Pukar , directed by Sohrab Modi, and the Ashok Kumar-starrer Kangan to the films of the 80s, the collection is loaded with trivia and quizzes put together by the collector. The exhibition is underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow .

The film archivist says, “It’s a labour of love for over 20 years of collecting things that show our rich past. Posters were the lifeline to cinema then, and this time we have also put up lobby cards and a meme wall which connects with youngsters and teens. We have interesting trivia and a quiz as well.”

Actor and theatre personality Atul Tiwari, who was presented as a special guest, recalled, “We have Ram Rajya (1943) posters on display here. It was known that Mahatma Gandhi did not like cinema, so director-writer Khwaja Ahmad Abbas wrote him a letter to watch a film and then form an opinion. So, this was the only film he watched and later agreed that good cinema also exists.”

Film historian Karan Bali also shared his views. Also present were educationist Geeta Gandhi Kindon, dastango and author Himanshu Bajpai and Metaphor Lucknow LitFest founder-director Kanak Rekha Chauhan.