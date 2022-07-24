Dharmendra recalls Mehmood told him how fans ‘threw away’ his autograph at the beginning of his career

Actor Dharmendra remembered late actor Mehmood, just a day after his 18th death anniversary. Dharmendra also shared an incident that Mehmood told him when he just started his career. Mehmood said that once when he gave an autograph to someone, that person threw it away and said that they thought he was Prem Nath. Also Read: When Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar attended Prem Nath, Bina Rai's wedding as baraatis in 1952

Dharmendra shared a picture of Mehmood and wrote, “In the beginning of Mehmood’s career, he told me about an incident. He said, ‘Kuchh log mere paas autograph ke liye aaye..main ne Mehmood ke naam se autograph de diye. Woh log mujhe ajeeb nazron se dekhte rahe aur kehne lage hum to Prem Nath ke autograph lene aye they . Mere autograph phenk kar chale gay (Some people came to me for an autograph and I signed it with my name. They began looking at me in a weird way and told me that they wanted Prem Nath’s autograph. They threw away mine).”

Mehmood did resemble Prem Nath when he was young, as many fans also pointed out. One person commented, “I thought this was Prem Nath." Another one said, “Dharam ji ne galti se Mehmood ji ki jagah Prem Nath ki photo daal di hai (It looks like Dharmendra accidentally shared Prem Nath's picture instead of Mehmood)." One person wrote, “Mehmood ji was a diamond. Legendary actor.”

Mehmood worked in over 300 films. His most memorable movies include Bhoot Bangla, Gumnaam, Padosan, Pyar Kiye Ja and Kunwara Baap, among others. He died in 2004, in the US. According to Rediff, he was in Pennsylvania seeking treatment for his health.

Prem Nath was already an established actor when Mehmood started his journey, He appeared in several successful films such as Aan, Teesri Manzil, Johny Mera Naam, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Dharmatma, and Kalicharan.

