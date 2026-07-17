US-Iran news LIVE: 7 killed as US strikes railway stations, bridges in Iran; blasts heard in Qatar

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US-Iran news LIVE: This screen grab taken from video footage released on July 16, 2026 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)'s Sepah News website shows a missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

US-Iran news LIVE: The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early Friday as it targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting bridges and railway stations. Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were struck, the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media. A railway station was also hit according to semi-official Fars News Agency. Power lines in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and surrounding villages were also damaged, prompting leaders to urge citizens to limit the use of air conditioning. At least seven people were killed in Iran after fresh US strikes hit the southern part of the country, AP reported. US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf. Qatar on Friday said it had intercepted a missile attack, after AFP journalists in the capital Doha reported hearing several blasts. "The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the defence ministry wrote on X. ...Read More

US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf. Qatar on Friday said it had intercepted a missile attack, after AFP journalists in the capital Doha reported hearing several blasts. "The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the defence ministry wrote on X.