US-Iran news LIVE: 7 killed as US strikes railway stations, bridges in Iran; blasts heard in Qatar
US-Iran news LIVE: A railway station was also hit according to semi-official Fars News Agency. Power lines in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and surrounding villages were also damaged,
- 16 Sec ago4 dead and 17 injured in Iran after fresh US attacks
- 1 Mins agoUS struck two bridges in Iran. Check out their names
- 2 Mins agoIran's energy infrastructure hit in US strikes, country issues AC use advisory
- 4 Mins agoQatar says it is intercepting missile attack
- 4 Mins agoUS military says it attacked Iran for sixth consecutive night
- 31 Mins agoUS launches fresh strike on railway stations, bridges in Iran; Qatar intercepting missile attacks
US-Iran news LIVE: The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early Friday as it targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting bridges and railway stations. Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were struck, the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media. A railway station was also hit according to semi-official Fars News Agency. Power lines in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and surrounding villages were also damaged, prompting leaders to urge citizens to limit the use of air conditioning. At least seven people were killed in Iran after fresh US strikes hit the southern part of the country, AP reported....Read More
US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf. Qatar on Friday said it had intercepted a missile attack, after AFP journalists in the capital Doha reported hearing several blasts.
"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the defence ministry wrote on X.
US-Iran news LIVE: 4 dead and 17 injured in Iran after fresh US attacks
US-Iran news LIVE: The US attacks on Iran early on early Friday morning led to the deaths of four people and injuries to 17, according to Iranian state media. In Iran's Hormozgan province, a strike killed three people and injured nine.
In Bandar Abbas, one person was killed and eight were injured.
US-Iran news LIVE: US struck two bridges in Iran. Check out their names
US-Iran news LIVE: Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were struck in fresh US strikes, namely the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media.
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's energy infrastructure hit in US strikes, country issues AC use advisory
US-Iran news LIVE: Hossein Moghimi, the head of Iran's public relations ministry, told Tasnim News Agency that power lines were damaged after the Bandar Abbas strikes. Power disruptions happened in multiple areas in southern Iran.
After power was restored in some places, the ministry urged that residents limit use of heavy equipment, such as ACs.
US-Iran news LIVE: Qatar says it is intercepting missile attack
US-Iran news LIVE: Qatar on Friday said it had intercepted a missile attack, after AFP journalists in the capital Doha reported hearing several blasts.
"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the defence ministry wrote on X.
US-Iran news LIVE: US military says it attacked Iran for sixth consecutive night
US-Iran news LIVE: US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf.
US-Iran news LIVE: 7 killed as US strikes railway stations, bridges in Iran
US-Iran news LIVE: The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early Friday as it targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting bridges and railway stations. Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were stuck, the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media.
At least seven people were killed in Iran after fresh US strikes hit the southern part of the country, AP reported.