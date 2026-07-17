Report says Vance received private message from Iran against Kushner and Witkoff; VP refutes claim

US Vice President JD Vance, on Friday, refuted a report claiming he received private communication from Iran against Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who play an important role in the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. U.S. Vice President JD Vance dismisses claims of receiving private communication from Iran during Switzerland's round of negotiations, openly praising Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for their role. (Reuters) A report from Drop Site had claimed that Iran raised alarm over Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff manipulating the negotiations for financial market gains. The report also alleged that Iran's negotiating team had sent out a private message to Vice President Vance during the Switzerland talks to take him into confidence and flag their suspicions. Also Read I What did Trump announce today? Read full speech transcript here

Was Iran miffed with Witkoff and Kushner? Under the range of issues Iran allegedly felt with Kushner and Witkoff's presence during the negotiations was their conviction that the pair was “more interested in exploiting insider knowledge of the negotiations to profit in financial markets than they were in reaching a deal”, the news report claimed. Iran reportedly alleged in June that profits from such alleged manipulation had reached $9 billion and requested a share in such proceedings via a formal written request. “We have conveyed through intermediaries that $4.5 billion of this sum should also be allocated to the Iranian side,” an Iranian official told Drop Site. “The exchanged texts will ultimately become part of the historical record.” Vice President Vance, however, had openly denied claims of receiving any private communication from Tehran and expressed his faith in Witkoff and Kushner's role during the negotiation process. “This is completely bogus. I never received a message like this,” he wrote on his X handle. “If I had, I would have said: Jared and Steve are trusted members of the president's team and very dear friends. No one has done more than the two of them to work towards peace and prosperity in the region. The idea they're trading on insider information is absurd.” “I see a lot of BS flying around and I normally just ignore it. But Steve and Jared are good dudes and I'm honored to work with them.”