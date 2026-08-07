By Brad Brooks Puerto Rico to begin water rationing due to intense drought

Aug 6 - Puerto Rico will begin a rotating water rationing program on Friday across the island in response to intense drought, authorities said, in a plan that forces tens of thousands of people to go without water for 48 hours at a time. The rationing will last at least through the end of August, according to details posted on the U.S. territory's Aqueduct and Sewer Authority website. Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez said at a press conference late on Wednesday that she does not know how long the rationing will be required.

"This situation is out of our hands," Gonzalez said in a press release earlier on Wednesday. "It is the result of the climate conditions we've been facing."

Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, experienced its driest July on record, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 68% of the island is experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.