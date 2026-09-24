Craving Asian flavours for dinner? Try this nutritionist-approved protein-packed chili basil chicken fried rice recipe

Craving a spicy dinner with Asian-inspired flavours that tantalise your taste buds? Instead of heading out to a restaurant or ordering in, why not turn your kitchen into a little culinary playground and whip up something delicious yourself? If you love bold flavours, a fiery kick of chilli and a protein-packed meal, we’ve found just the recipe for you.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her chilli basil chicken fried rice recipe, a protein-rich, flavourful dish that adds a spicy twist to your weeknight dinner.

In an Instagram video shared on September 1, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “31 g protein and 410 calories per serving. Pad krapow + bibimbap + desi fried rice = pure love. Golden velveted chicken, a punchy garlic-chilli sauce and a serious handful of fresh basil, all tossed through cold rice. Big flavour, big protein, one pan.”