Craving Asian flavours for dinner? Try this nutritionist-approved protein-packed chili basil chicken fried rice recipe
Looking for an Asian-inspired recipe packed with an explosion of flavours? Try Aathira's chili basil chicken fried rice for tonight's dinner!
Craving a spicy dinner with Asian-inspired flavours that tantalise your taste buds? Instead of heading out to a restaurant or ordering in, why not turn your kitchen into a little culinary playground and whip up something delicious yourself? If you love bold flavours, a fiery kick of chilli and a protein-packed meal, we’ve found just the recipe for you.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her chilli basil chicken fried rice recipe, a protein-rich, flavourful dish that adds a spicy twist to your weeknight dinner.
In an Instagram video shared on September 1, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “31 g protein and 410 calories per serving. Pad krapow + bibimbap + desi fried rice = pure love. Golden velveted chicken, a punchy garlic-chilli sauce and a serious handful of fresh basil, all tossed through cold rice. Big flavour, big protein, one pan.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2)
For the chicken
- 200 g chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 tbsp cornflour (10 g)
- ¼ tsp baking soda (1.5 g)
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 tsp oil (10 g), for pan-frying
For the vegetables
- ½ cup carrot, finely minced (60 g)
- 1 cup cabbage, finely minced (70 g)
- ½ cup cucumber, finely minced (60 g)
- A pinch of salt
For the sauce and fried rice
- A spray of oil
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed (12 g)
- 2 bird's eye or regular chillies, finely chopped (8 g)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce (15 ml)
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce (18 g)
- 1 tsp fish sauce (5 ml), optional
- 1 tbsp chilli crisp (15 g)
- 1 tsp gochujang (10 g)
- 1 tsp vinegar (5 ml)
- 1 tsp sugar (4 g)
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 packed cup fresh basil leaves, shredded (20 g)
- 1 cup cooked and cooled rice (200 g)
Method
- Cut the chicken breast into bite-sized pieces and coat with cornflour, baking soda, salt and black pepper. Set aside for 15 minutes to marinate.
- Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and pan-fry for two to three minutes on each side, until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. The chicken will finish cooking later.
- In the same pan, add the minced carrot, cabbage and cucumber with a pinch of salt. Sauté until the vegetables soften slightly. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add a spray of oil to the same pan, followed by the crushed garlic and chopped chillies. Sauté briefly until fragrant. Return the cooked vegetables and chicken to the pan, slicing or cubing the chicken if needed.
- Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, chilli crisp, gochujang, vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper, then mix well.
- Add the shredded basil leaves and cooked, cooled rice to the pan. Toss gently until everything is evenly coated and heated through, ensuring the chicken is fully cooked.
- Serve hot.
Approx nutrition (per serving of 300 g)
- Calories: 410 kcal
- Protein: 31 g
- Carbohydrates: 42 g
- Fat: 14 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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