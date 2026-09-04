Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple rice trick that can take your homemade fried rice from sticky to ‘wok-worthy’

Making restaurant-style fried rice at home often comes down to one simple factor: technique. Chef Kunal Kapur shared easy tips for making the perfect fried rice in his September 3 Instagram post.

“What makes fried rice really good? It’s not just the quality of your ingredients - it’s what you do with them. The right rice, the right heat, the right timing, and a few techniques can take your fried rice from ordinary to wok-worthy. Because when every grain is perfectly coated, smoky and separate, you know you’ve got it right,” Chef Kunal wrote in the caption. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares a simple 2-minute sandwich maker hack to make crispy, golden besan cheela at home. Watch )

Let’s take a look at his tips: