Are X-rays safe for pregnant women? Radiologist Dr Bimalpreet Mohan shares whether it can be replaced by ultrasound

Finding out you are pregnant can suddenly make even routine medical decisions feel more complicated. Something as familiar as an X-ray may prompt questions about whether radiation could affect the pregnancy or the developing baby. These concerns are understandable, but pregnancy does not automatically mean that every X-ray or imaging examination must be avoided. Also Read | Are X-ray scans really harmful? Radiologist debunks 5 health-related myths fuelled by social media Whether an investigation is recommended depends on several factors, including the type of examination, the part of the body being examined, the amount of radiation involved and, importantly, whether the test is necessary for the mother’s health. When imaging is medically indicated, doctors weigh its potential risks against the benefits of getting an accurate and timely diagnosis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bimalpreet Mohan, the director, chief radiologist and women’s health expert at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi, explains, “The first thing I tell pregnant women is not to panic if an X-ray has been recommended. They should tell the doctor and the radiology team that they are pregnant or may be pregnant. Once we know that, we can consider the safest and most appropriate way to investigate the problem.”

The part of the body being examined and the amount of radiation matters in X-rays on pregnant women. (Pexel)

Why the location of the X-ray matters According to Dr Mohan, not all X-rays expose the developing baby to the same amount of radiation. An examination of the chest, arm, leg or head, for example, is very different from imaging that directly involves the abdomen or pelvis. For abdominal or pelvic examinations, the pregnancy and the medical necessity of the test need to be considered carefully. Doctors may explore whether another appropriate imaging method can provide the required information. Ultrasound, which does not use ionising radiation, is commonly used during pregnancy, while MRI may also be appropriate in selected circumstances. “There is no single rule that says an X-ray can never be performed during pregnancy. We look at what needs to be diagnosed and whether the information can be obtained through another suitable investigation. If an X-ray is genuinely required, the examination is planned with radiation protection in mind,” highlights Dr Mohan. What if the woman is unaware of the pregnancy? Some women may undergo an X-ray before discovering that they are pregnant. A woman in this situation should inform her doctor rather than immediately assuming that harm has occurred. The actual exposure depends on the examination and the area of the body imaged, so the circumstances need to be reviewed individually. The radiologist points out, “An accidental X-ray before a woman knew she was pregnant should not automatically become a reason for panic. We need to know what examination was performed and when. The radiology team can assess the exposure and guide the patient appropriately.”

Ultrasounds are not a substitute for X-rays in several conditions. (Unsplash)