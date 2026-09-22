Why are headaches becoming more frequent? Neurologist warns about lifestyle triggers seen today

The headache after a long working day that many of us experience is often due to stress or fatigue. However, if the headache is happening on almost a daily basis, then it is worth checking one’s routine, believes neurologist Dr Atampreet Singh.

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Over the years, many lifestyle habits have become popular that push more and more people towards getting regular headaches. Dr Singh shares some such habits with HT Lifestyle, which are presented as follows.

Lifestyle habits that support headaches Disturbed sleep schedule According to Dr Singh, a disturbed sleep schedule is the most common factor leading to a headache.

“Staying up late, not getting enough sleep or not sticking to a fixed bedtime can impact the brain's ability to process pain, making headaches more common - especially in migraine-prone individuals,” he warned.

Trying to catch up on missed sleep on weekends may not be able to make up for sleep irregularities during the week, he added.