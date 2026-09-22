Bengaluru man found ₹16,000 1BHK in Indiranagar and internet can’t believe it: Tour his home that made people 'jealous’
Step inside Vishal's spacious ₹16K rented home in Bengaluru's Indiranagar that has people calling it 'the eighth wonder' and asking 'how did you find it?'
In a city where house hunting can feel like an extreme sport involving exorbitant security deposits, bidding wars, and landlord interviews that rival corporate hiring processes, finding a budget-friendly home in a prime neighbourhood may seem like fantasy. Enter Vishal, an event planner and content creator living in Bengaluru. Also read | This couple visited 50 flats in Bengaluru and rejected every ‘Pinterest’ template to build a dream home: Take a tour
On September 20, he posted a tour of his home on Instagram with a caption that struck a chord with young professionals navigating India's tech capital. “POV (point of view): you’re on your way to your ₹16K rented home in Bangalore (Bengaluru). Not a luxury apartment. Not a fancy house. Just a little space I can call home. Bangalore life, one rent payment at a time," he wrote.
He pays ₹16,000 rent for a house in Indiranagar
The video ignited equal parts admiration and envy. The reason? Vishal dropped the ultimate plot twist in the comments section: the 1BHK apartment is situated on 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar — one of Bengaluru’s most sought-after and notoriously expensive real estate belts. In a city where standard 1BHK rentals in prime corridors often fetch upwards of ₹25,000 to ₹35,000, Instagram users reacted with shock.
One person called the discovery nothing short of mythical, writing, “Finding 1BHK for ₹16K in a good area in Bangalore is like the eighth wonder of the world. Whatever magic you did, share with us.” Another asked, “May I ask which area? Because I'm so surprised you can find 16k 1BHK in Bangalore in a good prime location.” A third admitted, “Such a beautiful place in ₹16K. I feel so jealous. How did you find one?”
Curated aesthetics on a budget
Beyond the shocking price tag in a premier postal code, people were captivated by the apartment's design and cosy aesthetic. The video begins on a leafy, tree-canopied residential street leading up to the building, before Vishal steps through the front door into his thoughtfully curated home. Also read | Step inside gorgeous Bengaluru home: How 130-year-old pillars shaped this software engineer couple’s residence
The main living area features a blue sofa, white-tiled floors and dark curtains. Above the sofa hangs a large canvas reproducing Vincent van Gogh’s 'The Starry Night', lit from above by an eye-catching, cloud-like paper pendant lamp from Ikea. A dark wooden bookshelf displays curated photo frames alongside framed artwork. A brown beanbag and a minimal circular black side table, also from Ikea, resting over a rug, round out the sitting area.
The deliberate Scandinavian-inspired minimalism was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, prompting one person to comment, “All I see is Ikea in every nook and corner.” Another added, “Never seen such a beautifully organised bachelor home.”
Functional minimalism in the kitchen and bedroom
The tour moves into a compact, neatly organised kitchen with white modular cabinetry and light tiled backsplashes. It features a microwave oven, a classic three-burner countertop gas stove, and neatly mounted wall racks holding stainless steel cookware, utensils, and mugs. Nearby, a silver refrigerator is personality-packed, covered in travel magnets, photo strips, and quotes. Also read | Step inside renovated Bengaluru home after its 'glow up' on a modest ₹15 lakh budget: Watch before-and-after video
The bedroom offers a calm, moody ambience with dark bed linens, warm fairy lights displayed across the wall above a collage of postcard prints, a wall-mounted whiteboard, and an LED corner floor lamp casting ambient purple light. At a time when urban housing costs continue to squeeze young professionals across India's cities, Vishal’s apartment serves as a reminder that with patience, resourceful interior design, and a bit of luck, a cosy home in the heart of the city doesn't always have to break the bank.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More