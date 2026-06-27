Step inside gorgeous Bengaluru home: How 130-year-old pillars shaped this software engineer couple’s residence
Built for two software engineers who wanted a sanctuary grounded in tradition, this Bengaluru home is a beautiful ode to traditional south Indian design.
In the heart of India's fast-paced tech capital, a striking home beautifully marries contemporary lifestyle needs with deep ancestral roots. Spotlighted by design firm ArchPro in a June 2 Instagram video, this Bengaluru house offers a stunning antidote to modern city chaos, serving as a masterclass in slow living and traditional south Indian design. Also read | Step inside stunning 30-year-old renovated home in Kerala: 3,000 square foot Trivandrum masterpiece with giant aquarium
A sanctuary for the modern tech worker
ArchPro highlighted that the home's vision was born out of a specific contrast. The homeowners, both software engineers navigating fast-paced corporate careers, reportedly wanted a sanctuary that was the exact opposite of their high-tech daily routines — they desired a simple, grounded life deeply rooted in tradition.
Rather than aiming for formal or ostentatious luxury, the couple envisioned a space that felt familiar and calm — a peaceful environment that could support slow, mindful living while seamlessly accommodating long hours spent working from home. "This balance between contemporary requirements and inherited values became the foundation of the design, with memories of the clients’ ancestral home strongly influencing both spatial planning and material choices," ArchPro shared in the caption.
The heart of the home: 130-year-old history
Spanning an impressive 4,382 square feet and completed in 2025, the architecture of this Bengaluru home revolves around an emotional and structural core: a traditional central courtyard. The defining feature of the property is its use of 130-year-old antique wooden pillars, salvaged directly from the clients' ancestral home, ArchPro shared, adding that integrating these century-old artefacts presented a unique engineering and design challenge.
The design team had to carefully adapt the historic columns to suit the height and structural requirements of a brand-new Mangalore-tile roof, ensuring their character remained completely uncompromised. To extend this sense of history throughout the property, portions of the original pillars were also integrated into the entryway, setting a nostalgic, welcoming tone the moment one steps inside. Also read | Inside the stunning transformation of 2 Mumbai apartments into spacious 3 BHK inspired by traditional South Indian homes
Material palette and spatial flow
The home stands out for its intentionally restrained material palette, highlighting natural finishes that age gracefully. From the exposed brick exteriors to the warm, earth-toned interior flooring, every element feels deliberate and tactile. The courtyard acts as the emotional core, bringing in natural light and ventilation. The verandah and entryway, accented by the historic pillars, bridge the gap between outdoor nature and indoor living.
The interiors feature high ceilings, traditional wooden swings, and large windows framed in rich wood, allowing the tech-weary homeowners to stay connected to nature throughout the day. By repurposing family history, the design team created more than just a functional, modern dwelling; they built a living narrative of memory, continuity, and timeless design.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More