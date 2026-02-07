Step inside spacious 4BHK Bengaluru twin home 'built by two IT-engineer brothers who wanted to live side by side’. Watch
Built by two IT-engineer brothers, this twin house in Bengaluru combines two adjacent plots into a harmonious living space, emphasising comfort and style.
Step inside this Bengaluru home built by two IT-engineer brothers, where simplicity meets style. Spacious, airy, and packed with smart design ideas, the house was built by Build A Home Construction. Food and travel vlogger Shiva Rai visited the stunning bungalow and shared his tour on Instagram on December 4, 2025. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this home so special. (Also read: Step inside the ‘world’s only IKEA hotel’ in Sweden that looks straight out of a fancy catalogue. Watch )
How brothers turn two plots into a dream twin home
“Two 30×40 sites… combined into a 2,460 sq.ft twin house in Bangalore. Built by two IT-engineer brothers who wanted one thing, to live side by side, as one family,” wrote Shiva in the caption.
He added, “From the outside, it looks like a single modern home, but inside, it’s two perfectly planned units sharing the same vision. Smart layout, clean design, and a home that puts family first.”
What makes the interiors so airy and well-planned
The tour begins with the parking area, giving a first glimpse of the twin house layout, followed by a closer look at the 4BHK unit alongside the brother’s attached home. “This is the way to my dream house. Please welcome,” the homeowner says, as Shiva marvels at the airy, well-lit interiors and the thoughtful flow of spaces.
The living room stands out with its double-height ceilings, designed to let natural sunlight flood the space, creating an open and welcoming atmosphere. The home also includes an open-plan kitchen, a pooja room, a small office-cum-bedroom, and a master bedroom featuring a cosy bay window.
(Also read: Step inside 2 BHK DDA flat in Delhi with modular kitchen after stunning 'low budget' renovation )
How the home balance privacy and functionality
Each child’s bedroom comes with an attached bathroom and dressing room, ensuring comfort and privacy. A connecting hallway links both homes via a bridge, while a guest room and utility area occupy the upper floor, making the home not just functional but also ideal for hosting family and friends.
When asked about construction, the homeowners simply shared that the house was thoughtfully planned and carefully executed, keeping both aesthetics and practicality in mind.
This Bengaluru twin home seamlessly combines modern design, spaciousness, and family-centric planning, proving that with smart layouts and clever design, two adjacent plots can be transformed into a harmonious, comfortable, and visually stunning living space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More