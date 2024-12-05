Step inside Ananya Panday's modern home right above her parents' house: It has personalised touches, pastel tones

Ananya Panday's new home, which she bought last year on Dhanteras, is a reflection of her personality. With personalised touches, pastel tones, and cosy corners, the actor's idea behind building her modern house was warmth, belonging, feeling like herself in the space, and family. In an interview with Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, Ananya gave a tour of her Scandinavian-style residence. Ananya Panday gave a glimpse inside her Mumbai home.

A peaceful retreat

In the video that gave a glimpse inside her home, Ananya revealed that her dad grew up in the building where she stays. She also gave a tour of her parents' luxurious ₹10 crore palatial home, which is right downstairs. As for her own house, the actor revealed that her favourite place to hang out is her living room.

The house also features a lush balcony bringing nature indoors, open shelving, a cosy reading nook filled with books on baking, a dedicated space for her pet dog Riot, an open space plan allowing natural light to seep in, art pieces that turn into lamps, warm lighting, and cosy seating arrangements that allow the actor to host as many friends as possible.

Watch the video here:

Additionally, pastel tones like pink and green add a modern and earthy touch to her home, elevated by plants in every corner and personalised wallpapers with handwritten excerpts and a quirky recipe wall.

Secret walk-in closets

Another show-stealing element of the actor's home is the flush door painted pastel pink, which leads into her room and walk-in closet. Though the actor didn't show her bedroom, she did allow a tour inside her large walk-in closet. She took the inspiration to design her closet from a vanity van and installed a large mirror and warm lights. She also shared that though in the early stages of building her home, she wasn't convinced with the pink shade, now she can't imagine her space without it.

Calling her walk-in closet with a secret door 'every little girl's dream', Ananya revealed that it is the only space of her home that has a little bit of her work life in it.

Ananya's parents' home

Ananya also gave a tour of her parents', Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, home in the video. creating a space that truly reflects her personality and passions. During her childhood, the actor's family lived as a joint family, with her grandmother believing in the open-door policy that gave her a sense of family.