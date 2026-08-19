Travel Watch: EUME Ace Edition puts a luxury roulette set in a travel-ready briefcase

EUME’s latest launch is a roulette set that you can actually take on a flight. Meet the Ace Edition, a limited-edition luxury roulette set packed into a premium vegan leather briefcase and designed to turn pretty much any evening into game night.

Launched in Mumbai, the Ace Edition is an unusual addition to the travel category. It looks like a rather handsome briefcase from the outside, complete with gold hardware and combination locks. Open it up and things get considerably more interesting. Inside sits an 11-inch wooden roulette wheel, 200 ceramic chips, two card decks in leather cases, playing mats, a steel marker and a glass stopper. Everything is arranged inside a yellow velvet-lined interior, so the whole thing has the feel of opening a very well-stocked games room, except this one can come with you.

And that, says EUME co-founder Naina Parekh, is precisely the point.

The brand has designed the Ace Edition around the way people socialise today. With frequent travel between cities and plenty of occasions that call for something more interesting than dinner and drinks, the idea is to carry the entertainment with you. The case is cabin baggage compliant, so your next game night can technically happen wherever you happen to land.

“We wanted to make something that people would genuinely be excited to open. The Ace Edition brings the feeling of a great roulette night into something you can actually travel with. It is playful, indulgent and a little unexpected; and honestly, one of my favourite things we've made,” says Naina.