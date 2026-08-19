Travel Watch: EUME Ace Edition puts a luxury roulette set in a travel-ready briefcase
EUME’s Ace Edition packs a luxury roulette set into a travel-friendly briefcase for a game night wherever the evening takes you. And a great Diwali gift choice.
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Your next game night could be hiding inside a rather handsome briefcase.
EUME’s latest launch is a roulette set that you can actually take on a flight. Meet the Ace Edition, a limited-edition luxury roulette set packed into a premium vegan leather briefcase and designed to turn pretty much any evening into game night.
Launched in Mumbai, the Ace Edition is an unusual addition to the travel category. It looks like a rather handsome briefcase from the outside, complete with gold hardware and combination locks. Open it up and things get considerably more interesting. Inside sits an 11-inch wooden roulette wheel, 200 ceramic chips, two card decks in leather cases, playing mats, a steel marker and a glass stopper. Everything is arranged inside a yellow velvet-lined interior, so the whole thing has the feel of opening a very well-stocked games room, except this one can come with you.
And that, says EUME co-founder Naina Parekh, is precisely the point.
The brand has designed the Ace Edition around the way people socialise today. With frequent travel between cities and plenty of occasions that call for something more interesting than dinner and drinks, the idea is to carry the entertainment with you. The case is cabin baggage compliant, so your next game night can technically happen wherever you happen to land.
“We wanted to make something that people would genuinely be excited to open. The Ace Edition brings the feeling of a great roulette night into something you can actually travel with. It is playful, indulgent and a little unexpected; and honestly, one of my favourite things we've made,” says Naina.
2. EUME Trunk Check in Trolley Bag Medium Size for Travel | 66cm to 74cm Expandable Trolley Bag | Polycarbonate 8 Silentrun Spinner Wheels Suitcase | Premium Trolley Bags for Travel (French Blue)
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At Rs. 34,999, this is certainly not your everyday board game. It is aimed at people who enjoy their travel gear with a little theatre and their evenings with a little competition. The briefcase itself is part of the appeal. Something is amusing about arriving with what looks like a serious business case, only to open it and reveal everything required for a roulette night. Personally, I also see this becoming a favourite choice this Diwali for gifting and even buying for oneself. The perfect present to take home to a friend or family if game nights are a festuve indulgence everyone enjoys!
The Ace Edition is also a rather natural extension of EUME's premium travel offering. The Bangalore-based brand, founded by Naina Parekh and Pranay Parekh in 2018, has built its name around luggage, backpacks and travel accessories that combine design with everyday functionality. This time, it has taken that idea somewhere far less expected.
The Ace Edition is available exclusively through EUME's website and its retail stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi.
So, if your idea of packing for a weekend includes a roulette wheel, 200 ceramic chips and a very good excuse to gather friends around a table, EUME may have just found your kind of cabin baggage.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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