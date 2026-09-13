Mindfulness meditation can help you return to the present. Johns Hopkins explains how to break the autopilot habit
Are you living on autopilot? Johns Hopkins says mindfulness can help you return to the present.
You wake up and reach for your phone. You check your messages while having breakfast, think about work while driving and scroll through social media while someone is talking to you.
According to an article by Johns Hopkins Medicine, mindfulness is paying attention to what is happening in your body and the world around you as it happens. It calls the opposite state being on “auto-pilot.”
For a spiritual practice, that idea is simple but powerful. You do not always need to escape your busy life to feel more present. You can begin by noticing the life already happening around you.
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What does it mean to live on autopilot?
Think about the last time you ate a meal while looking at your phone. You may have finished the food without really noticing its taste.
The same thing can happen with conversations, walks, work and even time with people you love.
Johns Hopkins says mindfulness means noticing what is happening without immediately judging it as good or bad. You bring curiosity to the moment instead of trying to change it. That can turn an ordinary moment into a small spiritual pause.
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How do you come back to the present?
Johns Hopkins suggests taking a three-breath break during the day. Pause and notice your breathing without trying to change it. You can also bring your attention to what you see, hear, smell, taste and touch.
The practice is less about doing something perfectly and more about noticing that you have drifted away.
What if your mind keeps wandering?
According to Johns Hopkins, wandering thoughts are normal. When you notice that your attention has moved away, gently bring it back to your chosen anchor, such as your breath. The return itself becomes part of the practice.
So if you sit quietly and suddenly start thinking about tomorrow's meeting, an old argument or your grocery list, you have not failed at meditation.
Can you practise mindfulness without meditating?
Yes. This may be the most useful part for a busy day.
You can try eating one meal without your phone. You can listen to another person without preparing your response. You can notice the feeling of your feet touching the ground while walking.
Johns Hopkins also suggests a practice called “Drop the Story.” The idea is to notice when your mind moves into thoughts about how things should have happened, what might happen next or how you wish things were. Then return to what is actually happening now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More