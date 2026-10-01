Glam drop series with HT City | Get your fingertips Navratri-ready with these trending press-on nails

In the first of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight how to ace the garba-dandiya night glam right on your fingertips.

Niku Patel, owner of The Nail House (@the.nail_house), says: “The idea for spinning dandiya nail art came from a dandiya stick that I picked up at a local outfit shop. I created this spinning-dandiya nail extension for fun and posted the Reel, which has gone immensely viral! I'm presently selling around 25 sets of these daily, with requests from both India as well as abroad. The starting price for these is ₹550 per set, and each of these pairs can be customised."