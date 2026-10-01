Is A’ja Wilson suspended for Game 3 vs Fever? Fan confrontation sparks ejection debate and calls for discipline

"Outgoing WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has a big decision to make quickly. Will she discipline the best player in the league – perhaps suspending her for a winner take all playoff game? Fine her? Nothing? "Leaving the court to confront a fan is a BIG deal. Precedent to be set."" Hagan tweeted on X.

Chris Hagan of Fox 59 believes the WNBA may need to make a swift decision on whether Wilson should face disciplinary action for the incident.

The Aces star received a technical foul after leaving the court to confront the fan, and the incident has since raised questions about whether the WNBA could impose additional punishment ahead of Game 3.

A’ja Wilson found herself at the center of a heated exchange with a spectator during the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

So far, the WNBA has not announced any suspension for Wilson or indicated that she will miss Game 3.

What happened between Wilson and fan The incident involving the Aces forward unfolded during the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 99-89 loss to Indiana, with potential league discipline now a point of discussion.

The 30-year-old approached a spectator with just over four minutes left in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. The confrontation took place shortly after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was whistled for a foul on Wilson.

The fan reportedly stood up and pointed at the Aces star, leading Wilson to walk toward him.

"You don't point at me, you don't point at me," Wilson told the fan as she approached him.

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Wilson’s teammates Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus quickly intervened, while Kierstan Bell also came off the Las Vegas bench to help separate the two.

Security then removed the spectator from his seat before later allowing him back into the arena.

WNBA rulebook puts ejection in focus Wilson remained in the game despite the confrontation, though the incident has prompted questions over whether she should have been ejected.

The WNBA’s player conduct rules state that a player must be automatically ejected for “deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play.”

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The provision is listed under section (4) of theWNBA rulebook, and its wording has led to discussion over whether Wilson’s actions warranted an ejection under the league’s rules.

The Fever said afterward that security officials had spoken with the fan and witnesses and determined that he had not breached the venue’s Fan Code of Conduct.